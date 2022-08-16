A Peek into Jon Bernthal’s Much-Awaited ‘American Gigolo’ Series

Jon Bernthal is starring in the much-awaited TV series remake of the 1980 film ‘American Gigolo,’ and if you’re thirsty for some more details about it, then you’ve come to the right place!

First things first, the series is scheduled to premiere on September 9, 2022. It was also announced on June 15 that the show is composed of 10 episodes, which will be released and available for streaming on Showtime on a weekly basis.

First look at Jon Bernthal in ‘AMERICAN GIGOLO’. The series premieres on September 9 on Showtime. pic.twitter.com/IU4BtHsxqc — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 14, 2022

The ‘American Gigolo’ series is starring Bernthal who plays the role of Julian Kaye. The 45-year-old actor is playing the character of a high-paying male escort who was put behind bars for 15 years after being convicted for a crime that he didn’t do.

Prior to being portrayed by Bernthal, Julian Kaye was initially played by Richard Gere in the 1980 film version of the same title, and it is available for streaming on Hulu.

Aside from our main protagonist, the ‘American Gigolo’ series is also starring Gretchen Mol, Rosie O’Donnell, and Lizzie Brocheré, among other notable actors and actresses.

As per the show’s official synopsis, the ‘American Gigolo’ TV remake is

“a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film, follows Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.”

Furthermore, the series is written by Neil Labute and executive produced by Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed.

And since it’s a bit of a long wait before the release of the first episode, here’s the official trailer of the ‘American Gigolo’ series to keep you going:

