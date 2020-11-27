A Pop-Rock Anthem For The Holidays With A Touch Of Mumford & Sons

Award-winning singer/songwriter Justin Utley recently released his first seasonal single, “All is Bright,” just in time for the beginning of the holiday season.

In “All is Bright,” the two-time OUTMusic Award-winning recording artist shares how even during these dark and tumultuous times, there’s still a silver lining.

“The pandemic has brought people closer together,” says Utley. “There’s nothing like spending time surrounded by the people who matter most, even if it’s over Zoom.”

Silent night / Hold me tight

All is bright / I’m coming home tonight

“’All is Bright‘ is about bringing people together to celebrate something meaningful and special,” he adds. “I wanted to write a song for the holidays that didn’t have lyrical ties to a specific tradition since we all value different aspects of this time of year.”

The upbeat guitar-driven track offers a perfect setting for Utley’s robust and effortless vocals. Utley describes the anthemic pop-rock song as ‘a little-bit of Lumineers/Mumford & Sons mixed in with a lot-a-bit of Justin.’

As in earlier releases, Utley shows he instinctively knows his way to a catchy, feel-good pop chorus. Definitely add this to your holiday playlist.

<a href="https://justinutley.bandcamp.com/track/all-is-bright" data-wpel-link="external" target="_blank" rel="nofollow external noopener noreferrer">All Is Bright by Justin Utley</a>

Born and raised in Utah, his music career took off when he was selected to perform at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

His single, “Stand for Something,” won Best Country/Folk Song of the Year at the 2010 OutMusic Awards. He’s also been named ‘Artist of the Year’ by SiriusXM’s OutQ Radio.

Instinct most recently profiled the woofy singer in March when he released his adrenaline-driven music video, “American Nightmare,” where he plays a rough and tough Jason Bourne-like action hero taking aim at conversion therapy and the current state of our union’s blind allegiance with political parties and religion.

“All is Bright” is available on all digital platforms with proceeds benefitting the Homeless Youth Resource Center of Utah. You can follow Justin Utley on Instagram here.

Hit the play button below to hear the oh-so-charming Justin Utley chat on his latest album, Scars, and as well as coping with these coronavirus days of self-isolation as an introvert.