A Queer Western with Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke?

There’s no doubt that Pedro Pascal is the reigning zaddy of the internet that has fans swooning over him. He’s handsome, mysterious, funny, but also an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

Naturally, when we found out that Pascal was linking up with cinema genius Pedro Almodóvar, we knew something queer this way comes!

As reported last year, the Chilean actor has been in the works with Almodóvar on queer western Extraña Forma de Vida “Strange Way of Life”. Pascal will star opposite Ethan Hawke and the two will play former gunfighters reuniting after 20 years.

The project is a 30-minute film shot completely in English and will include a love story.

Avanza felizmente el rodaje de #ExtrañaFormadeVida en el verano más fresco de nuestra vida futura.

⁦@anthonyvacc⁩ @YSL ⁦@PedroPascal1⁩

Las fotos son de Iglesias Más. pic.twitter.com/FH7qlrmd8H — Agustín Almodóvar (@AgustinAlmo) August 31, 2022

On Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast, Almodóvar shared:

It’s about masculinity in a deep sense because the Western is a male genre. What I can tell you about the film is that it has a lot of the elements of the Western – it has the gunslinger, it has the ranch, it has the sheriff – but what it has that most Westerns don’t have is the kind of dialogue that I don’t think a Western film has ever captured between two men. And now I think I’m telling you a little bit too much.

The story follows Pascal and Hawke, two gunmen who worked for hire twenty years ago. “Strange Way of Life” begins with Silva (Pascal) riding through a desert to Bitter Creek. Silva seeks out his colleague from years ago, Sheriff Jake (Hawke), on the pretext of reuniting.

Any fan of Almodóvar’s knows the film is sure to be a masterpiece and a masterclass in character development and storytelling.

The film was shot at El Deseo, Pedro Almodovar’s Madrid-based production company with his brother Agustín. The film will have its premiere at Cannes.

The film’s title, according to Almodovar, echoes the famous fado written and sung by Amália Rodrigues, considered an ode to desire. The song is emotional and leaves you yearning, which is how the film’s characters live.

If this sounds a bit reminiscent of Brokeback Mountain, you should expect to experience something completely different. While the storylines may sound similar, Almodóvar has shared that had he directed Brokeback Mountain, there would have been more sex and a more intimate look at the characters. It’s what we absolutely love about Almodóvar!

Source: At Your Service, Empire