‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Left Gay Scene on Cutting Room Floor

Of course, the highest grossing horror film of the year left a coming out scene on the cutting room floor. Luckily, the scene in question has leaked online and will hopefully be included on the special features section on Blu-Ray and 4K.

I’m talking about A Quiet Place: Day One, a standalone sequel in the highly successful alien attack series from John Krasinski. This time around, the monsters who hunt based on hearing are depicted attacking New York City on the first day of their invasion. The film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou returning with a bigger backstory than in A Quiet Place 2.

The character in question is Joseph Quinn’s Eric, who nearly drowns several times in a flooded subway. He ends up developing a worthwhile friendship with Sam (Nyong’o) and becomes a central part of the movie. And, apparently, he’s gay! Not that any of us would have seen it in theaters, though there were very subtle hints.

Thankfully, Yahoo was kind enough to translate the deleted scene:

When I left home, I thought, ‘I can go anywhere. New York. That’s the place. I will be accepted in that city.’ I grew up in a really small town, and my dad was… he had an idea of the sons that he wanted. And I wasn’t like that. Here, people didn’t really mind that part of me… I was so lonely. And one day I woke up, and I just realized that I don’t have a home anywhere. I got really tired of feeling alone, and just bored of feeling alone. So, I thought it would be easier not to live anywhere.

While the monologue doesn’t literally scream “I’m gay,” the film’s director, Michael Sarnoski, later confirmed Eric’s queerness in a stand-alone interview.

A Quiet Place: Day One is now available on digital/streaming as well as still showing in select theaters.

How do you feel about this whole debacle? Should Eric’s coming out been left in the movie, even if it had no relevance to the overall plot? Comment and let me know!

