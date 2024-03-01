A Rainbow Journey to Hood River, Oregon

Once upon a time, in the heart of the Pacific Northwest, there lies a charming town nestled between the Columbia River Gorge and the towering peaks of Mount Hood. This town, called Hood River (@hoodriveroregon), is not just any ordinary town; it’s a haven for travelers seeking adventure, breathtaking scenery, and a welcoming community, especially for LGBTQ travelers.

Our journey begins with a drive east away from Portland, Oregon and along the Historic Columbia River Highway, a scenic route that winds through lush forests and cascading waterfalls, and visible remnants of old highways and new bike paths. As we approach Hood River, the landscape opens up to reveal panoramic views of the Columbia River and the snow-capped Mount Hood in the distance, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

Upon arriving in Hood River, we are greeted with a warm and friendly atmosphere that immediately puts us in a place of relaxation and calm. The town’s vibrant downtown area is lined with charming boutiques, art galleries, and eateries, each offering a unique glimpse into the local culture. We decide to start our exploration by visiting some of the local shops, where we discover a treasure trove of handmade goods and local artwork. It’s a small downtown that has something new around every corner, creating buckets of smiles and joy from every window shopper and deal seeker.

THE HOOD RIVER HOTEL –

The Hood River Hotel (@hoodriverhotel) is located in the heart of downtown Hood River, making it a convenient base for exploring the town and its surroundings. The hotel itself is a charming historic building, with a rich history that adds to its character. Built-in 1911 and on the National Register of Historic Places, the Hood River Hotel offers a unique lodging experience in the Columbia River Gorge. With its massive lobby, high ceilings, welcoming heart, the only thing warmer than the fire was the staff. Amazing, well, I thought they were the most amazing thing until I saw my 3rd-floor corner room. With a great kitchenette, cozy living room, sky-lighted bathroom, and a beyond comfy bed, my room with its three ceiling fans and the wondrous neon red glow from the hotel sign at night was a hard place to check out of. I could have been very cozy there for weeks on end.

Just off the lobby, Broder Øst (@broderost) is where you will find people gathering every morning for a locally-sourced Scandinavian breakfast. The options were plentiful and exceptionally different than any other breakfast place. The experience was great, not rushed, and worth the wait. Definitely splurge on one of their unique breakfast beverages, too. So good, we went here two out of our three mornings in town.

After checking in and walking away from the pure definition of rustic cozy accommodations, we continued our journey through Hood River, still struck by the town’s natural beauty. We decided to do a little more exploring away from the quaint downtown. Just about a 10-minute walk from the center of Hood River, you can leisurely stroll along the Columbia River waterfront, which is highly recommended. Its where one can soak in stunning river, hills, forest, and mountain views and during special times of the year, watch windsurfers glide across the water. The span of the Columbia River near Hood River is one of the country’s top spots for windsurfing and kiteboarding, earning it the moniker “windsurfing capital of the world.” While here, make note of the great eating and brewery options riverside a we are sure you will return later for some wonderful libations. Oh heck, stop in and do a flight during the day, too.

MT HOOD MEADOWS – After the sun-filled walk along the river, it was time to change our elevation. Mt. Hood Meadows (@mthoodmeadows) was our next destination for some action on the slopes or some snowshoeing through the woods. Some of the most spectacular winter fun in the Northwest, Mt. Hood is just 35 minutes from Hood River, and 90 minutes from Portland, it’s an experience that one might expect to travel much farther to enjoy.We definitely brought the PRIDE to the Mount, but Mt Hood Meadows will have their own Pride events later in March (see below).

The day did not start as an overcast one, but while on Mt. Hood, we could not see it. What’s the next best thing? A little apres ski with wine and cheese and pizza in hand. Hood Crest Winery & Distillery (@hoodcrestwinery) is a beautiful natural wood building inside and out located in the Columbia Gorge AVA. AVA stands for American Viticultural Area and is a defined wine grape-growing region. There are 257 AVAs in 34 states and 18 AVAs in Oregon. At Hood Crest, we had wine, bourbons, whiskeys, and more, all with the owners performing live music while we enjoyed apres ski.

We didn’t rent a vehicle when in town, but worked with First Nature Tours (@firstnaturetours) to get to and from Portland and Hood River, around Hood River, and up and down Mt. Hood. I knew I was in good hands when snowshoeing across a volcano with First Nature Tours leading the way. Definitely give this gay owned and operated company a chance as they want to show you the best the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Meeting the owners of First Nature Tours, husbands Kieron and Camron Wilde, was such a great addition to the overall experience of Winter Pride 2024.

THE LUXURY TRAVEL CONCIERGE Experience the great outdoors in a way you never have before with First Nature Tours. Our trips are fully customizable, allowing you to create a unique adventure tailored to your interests. Explore Pacific Northwest destinations with a range of activities to choose from including hiking, sightseeing, rafting, kayaking, ziplining, canopy walks, horseback riding, longboat cruising, and canoe outrigger paddling.

The first big scheduled event of Hood River Winter Pride 2024 was about to happen and one of the town’s best venues. Definitely check out The Ruins (@eventsattheruins) entertainment schedule when in Hood River. Within eye-sight of the Hood River Hotel (I think everything was), this entertainment space would be my local haunt if I lived there. Friday night, Hood River Winter Pride was in charge and the entertainment was unique, refreshing, and energetic. Of course it would be when hosted by Shani Evans, whom had to be 6’6″ all dressed up.

Experience the dynamic energy and spirit of Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters’ musical homage to Rosie the Riveter, the raunchy tonk twang of The Mawlee Jones Band, multi-talented rap and drag from Slutashia, all hosted by the sparkly force to be reckoned with, Shandi Evans for a night of celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

In the evenings, we immersed ourselves in Hood River’s cute and vibrant nightlife, which includes a variety of LGBTQ-friendly bars and clubs. We meet locals and fellow travelers alike, sharing stories and making new friends against the backdrop of live music and laughter. When we were in one of the bars, all of the drag queens (out of drag) walked in. No one batted a negative eye, but instead, the locals said hello, smiled and made more space in front of the bar for everyone to belly up and order.

Winter Pride Diva Drag Brunch at the Hood River Hotel Emerald Room

The town was abuzz since we arrived about the drag brunch that weekend scheduled for Saturday Morning.

Join the Hood River Hotel and Justin Buckles Productions’ all-star cast for the biggest and best Drag Brunch in the Pacific Northwest. It features drag, burlesque, acrobatics, live singing, and more.

Yeah, oh my, what a show. With one of the girls Jayla Rose Sullivan (@jaylarosepdx) a former Lizzo’s Watch out for the Big Grrrls reality show contestant and others just being the spectacular performers that they are, who could not have a fabulous gay ol’ time.

Besides the performers, Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance— (@cgpridealliance) was present to help out with collecting the tips as well as educating us on what they do and they also gave out some wonderful raffle packages, even one to see Dionne Warwick. I was impressed by all they did! And that is why we were all there, to have a great time at a sold out event and celebrate our community.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will continue to advance the goals and programs of the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance. The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance is a group of volunteers, organizations, and businesses that work to create a city where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual plus people thrive as healthy and equal members of society. It strives and advocates for respect, equity, and justice and to build a safe, peaceful, and culturally rich community for LGBTQ+ people and allies

Drag Brunch occurred in the very spacious Emerald Room of the Hood River Hotel. That would not be the only price event there during Winter Pride 2024.

TEASE Burlesque Revue: Hood River Winter PrideFest

From an amazing drag brunch to a very revealing burlesque show, could this town take it? Watching the little town and its inhabitants talk about the events and their excitement to attend, or their upsetness that things were sold out, all of that put a smile on my face that these events were being embraced and celebrated.

Be mesmerized by a captivating burlesque performance filled with artistry and flair. Join the Hood River Hotel and Justin Buckles Productions for TEASE Burlesque Revue. Featuring Zora Von Pavonine (@queenpavonine), Jaxin Ryan(@jaxinryan), Asteria Atombomb (@asteriaatombomb), Abby GoLucky (@missabbygolucky), and Jayla Rose (@jaylarosepdx) for a night of mesmerizing and erotic performance.

They had asked us to not take pictures during the burlesque show, but instead pull from their social media. I’ve included links to their Instagrams above. All were delightful when fully or scantily clothed. Jaxin Ryan was the only male of the five performers. Thanks for the show Jaxin and making me very wet. He twirled around while discarding some clothes and spilt my water on me. It was so worth it.

As our time in Hood River ended, we reflected on the incredible experiences we’ve had and the wonderful people we’ve met along the way. We left knowing that we had found a truly special place in the world where LGBTQ travelers are not just welcomed, but celebrated.

I would definitely return again, as not, only where the people awesome and so welcoming and down to earth but the town itself, although being small, felt large with so many options, and was not a one-note kind of small that you often run into out there.

What was also thing was that not too many people knew it was pride being celebrated in Hood River during that weekend. It was their first weekend and many more so the pride event that’s held at Mount Hood Meadows, which will happen later in March of this year. The plan is for next year to combine Hood River Pride and the Mount Hood Meadows activities into one weekend for all to attend. Even though not ever renew about pride happening in Hood River that weekend, they all wanted to attend and it was amazing how many queer people I found in town and they weren’t out to just celebrate pride, they’re were out to celebrate life on any given weekend.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Definitely put Mount Hood on your list of destinations to explore. Here are some of the pride and arts events that are happening coming up soon in Mount Hood, but check out visithoodriver.com for more information in a more verbose calendar. Reach out to them if you have any questions!

After the events, I’ll also mention some of the LOCAL BUSINESSES and other things you should check out in town while there.

Central Oregon Winter PrideFest 2024 – March 7 – 10

Since 2018, OUT Central Oregon has hosted Winter PrideFest to celebrate Pride, Inclusivity, and our combined love of the outdoors. Growing from 150 participants in 2018 to over 1,400 participants in 2023, Winter PrideFest offers a full weekend of fun and inspiring Winter events. For 2024, staple events like Ski OUT on the Mountain, Wigs! An Icebreaker, and our Winter PrideFest™ Dance Party will continue. Starting off the weekend, our Welcoming “Snocial” will now be hosted in one location, right in the heart of the beautiful Old Mill District! Plus, we’ve added more including a Queer Comedy Night featuring nationally renowned comedian, Dana Goldberg!

Pride Day at Mt. Hood Meadows – March 23

Join us for Pride Day at Mt. Hood Meadows! This is a day on Mt. Hood to celebrate all things pride at Your Mountain Home with our sponsors Migration Brewing and 503 Distilling. We will have a family-friendly party going on in Vertical, as well as beer and cocktails, raffles and more! We will also have a a specially priced lift ticket with part of the proceeds going to Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance, a discounted learn to ski or snowboard lesson package and a discounted snowshoe tour to Umbrella Falls. We will do our group ride and photo meeting at the top of Mt. Hood Express at 12 PM. This is one pride-filled day you don’t want to miss!

This annual tour, now in its 18th year, will feature artists in 45 local studios showcasing a diverse variety of work — from painting to ceramics, jewelry to textiles, woodworking to photography, metalwork to glass, basketry, quilting, sculpture, and more! Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour invites art lovers to meet artists in their studio spaces — to experience art as work, craft, process, and inspiration. It is a free, self-guided tour of individual artist studios and workspaces located throughout the Mid-Columbia Gorge regional area.

Hood River Cider Fest – April 27

SIP CIDER AND SAVOR SCENIC VIEWS AT THE NINTH ANNUAL HOOD RIVER HARD-PRESSED CIDER FEST

Cider Fest gives seasoned and novice cider drinkers a chance to sample cider from Oregon and Washington’s finest cider makers. Nearly 40 cideries will be participating, with 80 ciders on tap. Grab a tasting glass, drink tokens, and find your new favorite! New for 2024, the signature cider event has expanded its footprint to include beachfront access.

LOCAL BUSINESSES TO CHECK OUT –

Love and Hominy (@loveandhominy)

Just two doors down from the Hood River Hotel, prep for an afternoon of adventure at Love and Hominy for tacos that provide a variety of globally inspired flavors. Their “Less Hate, More Love, More Tacos, More Tequila” motto says it all.

Celilo Restaurant & Bar (@celilorestaurantandbar)

Our visit here was the most upscale meal we had on this trip. The owner came out and discussed the squash theme for the evening which could not have made me happier. The meal and the staff were elevated, enjoyable, and perfect.

Celilo is committed to a healthy and sustainable future and sources high quality, fresh food grown miles from its doorstep. Its menus are built in response to what is in season and at its peak at any given day in the Gorge. Therefore, the menu offerings are always changing. Guests have come to expect something new and surprising at every visit. Celilo’s long-held partnerships with local farmers, foragers, ranchers, and wine growers… are unmatched, showing off the bounty they bring to the Gorge. Dine in casual elegance in a room built by local artisans.

Ferment Brewing (@fermentbrewing)

Located on Hood River’s waterfront, the second-floor tasting room at Ferment offers expansive views of the Columbia River Gorge, and a look at the brewery down below. It’s an ideal spot to sit and gather while enjoying one of their delicious beers after skiing, mountain biking, or hiking—the end of a perfect day.

Ground Espresso Bar and Cafe (@groundcoffeehr)

At Ground, they bake pastries fresh every morning, roast the coffee in-house, and make soups, dressings, and spreads from scratch. Ground believes in the local economy and keeps the money and jobs in the community.

Solstice Woodfire Cafe and Bar (@solsticepizza)

Founded by husband-and-wife team Suzanne and Aaron Baumhackl, Solstice is a warm and welcoming everyday community gathering place at The Waterfront, complete with outdoor patio seating and local art. Featuring an imported Italian wood fire oven, the cafe specializes in rustic and inventive pizzas, seasonal chef’s entrees, local veggies & salads, and fresh homemade pasta and sauces. The bar serves culinary-inspired cocktails, 11 rotating local microbrews, hard cider, and house wine on tap.

Hood River Valley Lavender Farms

Unfortunately we were present during the wrong time of the year, but one of the highlights of the area are the Hood River Valley Lavender Farms. We will make this a must see if the calendar cooperates for our next visit.