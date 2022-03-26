A Reality Show Should Not be Playing With My Belly Like This One Does

Ultra-realistic cake versions of everyday things—a shoe, purse, roll of toilet paper, bag of chips—you name it—have made rounds on the internet in 2020 and had all of us amazed and guessing. There’s just something fascinating about these cakes and if you can’t get enough of guessing which ones are cake and which are fake, we’ve got some news for you.

Netflix’s freshest reality series is a competition for baking cakes disguised as everyday objects! Inspired by a popular meme from 2020, Is It Cake pits cake artists against one another as they try to bake creations that do not only taste good but also look exactly like common objects. Things you wouldn’t exactly want to eat, if we’re being honest.

Hosted by Mikey Day of Saturday Night Live, the new competition was received by the platform’s viewers with stunned amusement.

Is It Cake debuted on the streaming platform just this past weekend, but it now sits as Netflix’s most watched program in the US. It has even managed to outrank Inventing Anna, The Adam Project and Bad Vegan on the daily list.

Netflix’s current top shows include Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project on the second spot, true crime series Bad Vegan in number three, drama based-on-a-true-story Inventing Anna in number four and post-apocalyptic thriller Black Crab in number five.