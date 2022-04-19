It looks like there was a Schitt’s Creek reunion on Broadway over the weekend, and fans of the comedy series could not be happier.

Dan Levy, the Emmy-winning creator and star of the show, attended the opening night of The Minutes to support his friend and on-screen husband Noah Reid, who officially made his Broadway debut.

From the looks of pictures from backstage at their reunion, which took place Sunday night at Studio 54, Levy and Reid wasted no time catching up and getting close. It has been a while since the two have been seen together, and considering how a Schitt’s Creek reunion project has not yet moved forward, we will take what we can get.

After playing David Rose and Patrick Brewer, they instantly became one of television’s most beloved, fan-favorite couples.

The Minutes, the record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company, is a new play from Tracy Letts, best known for writing and directing August: Osage County. Taking a hard look at the inner workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry, hypocrisy, greed, and ambition begins to bubble to the surface when a newcomer starts to ask the wrong questions.

The production will run through July 24 at Studio 54, and every season of Schitt’s Creek is available to stream on Netflix.

We can guarantee that every Big Cherry City Council meeting is filled with "crackling dialogue." Join us this week: 🎟 at https://t.co/CEQcLzB5zp #TheMinutes #WelcomeToBigCherry #HereIsYourFuture pic.twitter.com/vCmVWbNBLJ — Steppenwolf's The Minutes on Broadway (@minutesbway) April 19, 2022

