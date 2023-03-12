A Snowy Photoshoot, Friday Flex, And Beach Bear Life

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week beginning with Matt Pappadia, who paused for a pit stop.

Josh and Joe embraced the snowfall in Buffalo for a mini-photoshoot:

Ivan celebrated Spring in Alaska with a new truck for adventures:

Christian enjoyed beach bear life on Margarita Isle…

…while Brazilian actor José Victor Pires posed pensive poolside…

…and Joel Green color coordinated his swim wear with his surroundings:

Bruno Baba celebrated another trip around the sun:

Noah Gao is feeling fine in Phuket:

Johnny Middlebrooks banged it out at the gym:

Jim Newman and Rodrigo making the long distance thing work…

…while Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo kept stopping to make out during a run:

Cole Forsgren embraced his big pole:

Rico wants everyone to take their shot:

Karl Schmid is ready for red carpet duties tonight at the Oscars:

Nathan + going on a cruise = cruise body:

Drew Harper enjoyed his bike week:

SurfbearLA should be the poster man for #FitnessOver60:

Jordan Torres was looking shiny and new:

And finally, dance into the week with Eliad Cohen’s Sydney World Pride DJ set: