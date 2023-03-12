A Snowy Photoshoot, Friday Flex, And Beach Bear Life

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week beginning with Matt Pappadia, who paused for a pit stop.
Josh and Joe embraced the snowfall in Buffalo for a mini-photoshoot:
Ivan celebrated Spring in Alaska with a new truck for adventures:
Christian enjoyed beach bear life on Margarita Isle…
…while Brazilian actor José Victor Pires posed pensive poolside…
…and Joel Green color coordinated his swim wear with his surroundings:
Bruno Baba celebrated another trip around the sun:
Noah Gao is feeling fine in Phuket:
Johnny Middlebrooks banged it out at the gym:
Jim Newman and Rodrigo making the long distance thing work…
…while Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo kept stopping to make out during a run:
Cole Forsgren embraced his big pole:
Rico wants everyone to take their shot:
Karl Schmid is ready for red carpet duties tonight at the Oscars:
Nathan + going on a cruise = cruise body:
Drew Harper enjoyed his bike week:
SurfbearLA should be the poster man for #FitnessOver60:
Jordan Torres was looking shiny and new:
And finally, dance into the week with Eliad Cohen’s Sydney World Pride DJ set: