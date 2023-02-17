A Taste of the Good Life for Everyone Under the Sun

Life is a never-ending celebration in Greater Fort Lauderdale, from savoring the latest culinary delights to reveling in cosmopolitan nightlife – and everyone’s invited to join the party.

Calling all culinary explorers and cocktail connoisseurs! Florida’s LGBT+ capital in Greater Fort Lauderdale is ready to show your taste buds the time of their life. The area’s thriving culinary scene includes 4,000+ restaurants offering every kind of cuisine imaginable and everything from casual beachfront and dock-and-dine seafood spots to world-class steakhouses, to rooftop bars serving up small plates and mesmerizing views.

Don’t miss wining and dining along Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, home to hotspots like Louie Bossi’s Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria and Big City Tavern Restaurant & Bar, where the festive atmosphere is as tantalizing as the food. For a true “Venice of America” experience, enjoy a sushi picnic from Casa Sensei while cruising the canals aboard a gondola.

The Las Olas area has recently welcomed several new restaurants, including the world-renowned chains of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar and Fogo de Chão, and a reimagined Timpano Las Olas, a local favorite for Italian food-lovers. At the new

At Hof’s House of Sweets, you can peruse an entire wall of candy and chocolates from around the world, then enjoy your treats in a living room atmosphere that combines art, music and pop culture for a totally memorable – and decadent – experience. Or take a tour of the taste sensations in nearby Fort Lauderdale’s North Beach Village with Craft Food Tours.

This is just a tiny sampling of endless temptations – so you can imagine that dining will be one of the best parts of your stay in Greater Fort Lauderdale. To learn more about all of the scrumptious offerings, visit our restaurant section online.

The area’s nightlife scene is equally diverse, from the bars of famous gayborhood Wilton Manors to cosmopolitan rooftop bars at Rooftop @ 1WLO, Sparrow, Sunset Club Rooftop Bar and The Easton, to hidden speakeasies such as 901. Don’t miss the thrill of top tournament play at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, which is also home to popular DAER Nightclub or enjoy a world-class concert or Florida Panthers hockey game at FLA Live Arena.

Other unforgettable entertainment can be found at the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park, a trackside venue fusing Thoroughbred horse racing with lawn games, elevated mixology, top DJ’s, culinary pop-ups, Instagram-worthy elements and more. Prepare to be dazzled by Broadway shows, philharmonic orchestras and performances in opera, theater, ballet and comedy at Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Or enjoy live music in gorgeous outdoor settings at outdoor bandshells, amphitheaters, festivals and other special events.

Discover Greater Fort Lauderdale’s top breweries through the Visit Lauderdale Ale Trail Passport, a free mobile pass. Simply check in to redeem exclusive discounts like buy-one-get-one-free pints and earn prizes as you check off each destination.

Your beach playground awaits in Greater Fort Lauderdale – and we can’t wait to welcome you! Plan your adventure at VisitLauderdale.com/lgbt.