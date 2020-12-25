A Very Special Christmas Episode of…

One of the most fun things to do in the days leading up to Christmas or on Christmas Day itself is to watch the very special holiday episodes of your favorite shows. Whether you go for the classics like The Brady Bunch or Bewitched, or you’re a fan of the more recent shows like The O.C., Futurama, or The Simpsons, there are plenty to choose from.

If you go for the classics, you can watch three of the Christmas episodes from the eight-season run of Bewitched on YouTube. The episodes are “A Vision of Sugar Plums” (Season 2), “Humbug Not to Be Spoken Here” (Season 4), and “Santa Comes and Stays and Stays” (Season 6).

These episodes plus holiday episodes of Who’s the Boss, The Nanny, Designing Women, and more can be found in the Holidays at Home- TV Marathon playlist on YouTube.

Another iconic Christmas episode worthy of viewing is “The Voice of Christmas” from the first season of The Brady Bunch. This episode has the classic moment of Carol Brady, played by the remarkable late Florence Henderson, singing “O’ Come All Ye Faithful” after recovering from a case of laryngitis.

This episode, along with others, can be found on Hulu.

One of the more recent classic Christmas episodes is “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” which marked the first episode of the long-running Fox animated series, The Simpsons. After starting off as five shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, Fox gave the animated dysfunctional family their own series which started with this Christmas episode.

This episode and every episode up to season 31 can be found on Disney Plus.

Sticking with the animated series theme as well as another show created by The Simpsons creator, Matt Groening, Futurama’s season 2 episode, “Xmas Story” gives us a twisted view of the holidays. In the episode, we are introduced to a homicidal robot Santa Claus whose standards are set too high that judges everyone as naughty.

Robot Santa appears a few times throughout the seven seasons of Futurama including the season 3 episode, “A Tale of Two Santas.” These episodes, as well as the entire run of Futurama, can be found on Hulu.

Finally, thanks to creator Josh Schwartz, Fox’s The O.C. gave us a new holiday called Chrismukkah. During the first season of the teen drama, Seth Cohen, played by Adam Brody, explains to his adopted brother, Ryan, played by Ben McKenzie, how he created the uber holiday.

The O.C. can be found on HBO Max.

What are some of your favorite Christmas television episodes? Let us know in the comments or on social media accounts and Happy Holidays to you and your loved ones.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, IMDb