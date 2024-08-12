A Year After the Blood Donation Ban Was Lifted, Have You Donated?

It’s been a year since the FDA finally lifted its longstanding ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men, a milestone that marked a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights and equality. The change followed years of advocacy and reflects a shift toward a more inclusive and science-based approach to blood donation.
13% of People Who Were Unable to Donate Under the FDA’s Previous Policy Have Since Donated.
– American Red Cross
250 Donors Wo Were Deferred Have Returned
– New York Blood Center
For many in the LGBTQ+ community, the lifting of the ban was a long-overdue change, representing progress in the ongoing fight for equality. Over the past year, the impact of this change has been felt as more individuals from various backgrounds, including gay and bisexual men, have contributed to lifesaving blood donations.