A Year After the Blood Donation Ban Was Lifted, Have You Donated?

by

It’s been a year since the FDA finally lifted its longstanding ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men, a milestone that marked a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights and equality. The change followed years of advocacy and reflects a shift toward a more inclusive and science-based approach to blood donation.

Since the ban was lifted last year, gay and bisexual men have been stepping forward to donate, seizing the opportunity to contribute to a critical cause. The previous restrictions, rooted in the stigmatization from the HIV/AIDS crisis, have been replaced with new guidelines that focus on individual risk assessment rather than sexual orientation.

These updated rules ensure that all potential donors are screened for risk behaviors, allowing for a safer and more inclusive blood supply. This approach not only improves the safety of donations but also welcomes a more diverse group of donors into the process.

Advertisement

But how many have gone back and donated?  All that have tried, remember that feeling of being told no.  Not everyone has gone back to donate, but some have. FOX5 New York reports.

13% of People Who Were Unable to Donate Under the FDA’s Previous Policy Have Since Donated.

– American Red Cross

 

250 Donors Wo Were Deferred Have Returned

– New York Blood Center

For many in the LGBTQ+ community, the lifting of the ban was a long-overdue change, representing progress in the ongoing fight for equality. Over the past year, the impact of this change has been felt as more individuals from various backgrounds, including gay and bisexual men, have contributed to lifesaving blood donations.

Leave a Comment