A Year After the Blood Donation Ban Was Lifted, Have You Donated?

Since the ban was lifted last year, gay and bisexual men have been stepping forward to donate, seizing the opportunity to contribute to a critical cause. The previous restrictions, rooted in the stigmatization from the HIV/AIDS crisis, have been replaced with new guidelines that focus on individual risk assessment rather than sexual orientation.

These updated rules ensure that all potential donors are screened for risk behaviors, allowing for a safer and more inclusive blood supply. This approach not only improves the safety of donations but also welcomes a more diverse group of donors into the process.

But how many have gone back and donated? All that have tried, remember that feeling of being told no. Not everyone has gone back to donate, but some have. FOX5 New York reports.