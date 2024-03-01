A24 Drops First Trailer of Queer Horror ‘I Saw the TV Glow’

A24 recently released the first trailer of the the critically acclaimed queer horror film ‘I Saw the TV Glow’, which is written and directed by American film producer, screenwriter and filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun.

The movie is starring ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ actor Justice Smith, who is portraying the character of Owen, as well as ‘Atypical’ star Brigette Lundy-Paine, who playing the role of Maddy.

In the trailer, the two characters are shown to have bonded over the scary TV show ‘The Pink Opaque’ when they were kids. Maddy then tells Owen that “sometimes ‘The Pink Opaque’ feels more real than real life.”

The two also open up about their sexuality, with Maddy revealing that she likes girls. Meanwhile, Owen expresses:

“I think that I like TV shows.”

Not to mention, the trailer shows a glimpse of Maddy’s mysterious disappearance, leaving behind her TV set that was burning in the backyard. Moreover, the official synopsis of ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ via A24 reads:

“Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.”

‘I Saw the TV Glow’ is set to be released in theaters on May 3. In the meantime, you can watch the thrilling first trailer here:

Sources: digitalspy.com, a24films.com, imdb.com