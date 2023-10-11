A24 Drops Trailer of Zac Efron in ‘The Iron Claw’

A24 recently dropped the first Trailer for ‘The Iron Claw’ with a very ripped Zac Efron and Jeremy White. Zac’s body transformation for the upcoming film has people stunned with his unbelievably bulked up physique and stunts.

In the teaser photo, the 35-year-old actor can be seen all bulked-up, mid-air, and leaving his opponent at a disadvantage by pulling off a striking kick move.

Introducing The Golden Warrior himself. Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw pic.twitter.com/GliSBCePO5 — A24 (@A24) November 7, 2022

Efron is playing the role of Kevin Von Erich, also known as The Golden Warrior. ‘The Iron Claw’ is a biographical film about the wrestling dynasty of the Von Erich family. Aside from the ‘Baywatch’ actor, the cast also includes “The Bear” lead Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich and “Beach Rats” star Harris Dickinson who portrays the character of David Von Erich.

In an interview with TMZ, Von Erich himself praised Efron’s physique for the movie expressing,

“I didn’t ever look that good. He looked great though, he must be working really hard.”

Aside from the actors mentioned, ‘The Iron Claw’ is also starring Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney, and Lily James. The film is currently in production, and it is written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Sean Durkin.

The official release date of ‘The Iron Claw’ has yet to be announced, but it is tentatively set to premiere in theaters in 2023.

