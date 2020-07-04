Sexual Allegations & More On ‘Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All Special’

Aaron Hernandez‘s alleged jailhouse lover is dishing some pretty incredible claims about their time together while locked up.

He goes by the name of Kyle Kennedy and will be talking about what allegedly went down between them during REELZ’s Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All on Sunday, July 5.

“It was definitely [a relationship],” Kennedy said in the sneak preview. “I mean, the things we talked about, it wouldn’t even be believable. He used to tell me he wanted to marry me. Anything I ever wanted in life, he would make sure it came true.”

“We would lock in to either cook food or smoke, get high, listen to music, just chill when we didn’t want to be around other people, I had never done anything like this before,” Kennedy continued. “We used to write letters back and forth to each other all day. … [We had sex] once or twice a week, whenever there was a good opportunity.”

Hernandez and Kennedy met while they were both serving time at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts. The former New England Patriots star was set to serve a life sentence for murdering semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd in 2015. He committed suicide in his prison cell two years later.

Kennedy also claimed that Hernandez would speak about his cases outside of their alleged intimate relationship. Hernandez was also indicted on murder charges for the deaths of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado. He was acquitted of both charges four days before his death.

Kennedy isn’t the only man to drop claims about being with Hernandez in a sexual nature. Dennis SanSoucie, a US Marine and Hernandez’s teammate on their football team in high school, alleged during the Netflix documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez that the two started exploring a sexual relationship in middle school which continued into their HS years.

Shayanna Jenkins, who shared a daughter with Hernandez prior to his suicide, spoke about that particular situation in an ABC interview in January 2020.

Jenkins claimed that she knew of SanSoucie, as they all went to high school together, but doesn’t know him well and he wasn’t involved in Hernandez’s adult life. Shayanna then got emotional and said, “you start to feel for people that may be hiding inside how they really feel. And I– I feel awful for that.”

She wishes that if Hernandez had been hiding his sexuality, he would have come to her. “I would not have loved him any differently. I would’ve understood,” she revealed. “Yes, of course, it would’ve been hard to watch somebody walk away or to live a different life. But it’s not shameful.”

“I think it’s a beautiful thing,” she added. “I just– I wish I was able to tell him that.”