Aaron Taylor-Johnson Becomes a “Front-runner” for the Next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly one of the “front-runners” for the next James Bond after he allegedly took part in a confidential screen test for the highly coveted role.

As per Metro, the 32-year-old English actor seemingly impressed in a “secret” audition for director Barbara Broccoli during their meeting at Pinewood Studios. A source told The Sun:

“Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September, and producers and Barbara loved him. He is now one of the front-runners.”

Doing action-packed films is nothing new to Taylor-Johnson, as he had starred in superhero movies including the Kick-Ass film series, as well as portraying the character of Pietro Maximoff in Marvel’s ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’

More recently, the actor starred alongside Brad Pitt and other notable actors and actresses in the action-comedy movie ‘Bullet Train.’ He was also spotted filming with Ryan Gosling for the 2024 drama-action film ‘The Fall Guy.’

aaron taylor johnson and ryan gosling on set of ‘FALL GUY’ pic.twitter.com/gHBEcjh7Mi — best of aaron taylor johnson (@atjarchive) November 14, 2022

The next James Bond will be succeeding the iconic role after Daniel Craig’s departure as Secret Agent 007. Idris Elba reportedly came the closest to portraying the character, however, he ended up not pushing through with the franchise after “years of talks.”

Source: metro.co.uk