Aaron Taylor-Johnson Flexes Eight-Pack Abs on ‘The Fall Guy’ Set

Aaron Taylor-Johnson once again had Twitter thirsting for more, as he showed off his eight-pack abs on the set of the upcoming film ‘The Fall Guy.’

In the photos, the 32-year-old English actor can be seen shirtless and wearing a pair of revealing yellow leather pants. The set was located in Sydney, Australia, and he was reportedly preparing to film the boat scenes with co-star Ryan Gosling on the Harbour.

On top of being spotted shirtless, Taylor-Johnson was also photographed doing some push-ups before filming.

Another fit was of him wearing a robe and sunglasses…

Not to mention, he was also captured readjusting his tight yellow leather pants, which understandably broke the internet. 😉

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

blonde aaron taylor johnson please let me talk to u https://t.co/AeAANTW3CH — blake (@vvebheads) November 14, 2022

Aaron Taylor-Johnson back in his Pietro Maximoff era fr pic.twitter.com/PB8nLoaewV — Big B. Wolf | #MementoMori (@JustNotThisOne) November 14, 2022

more photos of Aaron Taylor-Johnson filming on the set of ‘The Fall Guy’ … lordddddd help me pic.twitter.com/CP8Cn2U45S — Ty ➃ (@ClobberinTyme) November 14, 2022

‘The Fall Guy,’ starring Taylor-Johnson and Gosling, is a movie adaptation of the series with the same title, which premiered in 1981. The show had a total of five seasons, and it concluded in the year 1986.

The original series revolved around the story of a stuntman who led a double life, and the cast included Lee Majors, Heather Thomas and Markie Post. The upcoming action film ‘The Fall Guy’ is directed by filmmaker David Leitch, and it is set to be released on March 1, 2024.

Source: dailymail.co.uk