Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Too Hot to Handle in Venice

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is rumored to be the frontrunner for the 007 title, and it seems his weekend looks in Venice has been nothing short of hot.

The actor arrived at the Venice airport looking suave, with his sweater casually unbuttoned to reveal a chiseled chest and rolled-up sleeves that highlighted his veiny arms.

On the red carpet for the Armani Beauty Passione Party, the star looked dapper and ready to play famed MI5 agent James Bond when he arrived as the brand’s official beauty ambassador during the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Taylor-Johnson looked absolutely striking in a black suit and bow tie, paired with a jaw-dropping smirk and impressive arm muscles.

Here’s an Instagram post of the star looking hot under the sun with his hard abs, broad chest, and thick arms for Armani’s perfume line…

The actor is set to take on the role of Spider-Man villain Sergei Kravinoff in the highly anticipated Kraven the Hunter, where he portrays a ruthless and vengeful hunter. The film is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on December 13 this year. By the looks of the teasers shared by Taylor-Johnson on his Instagram page, the star looks excited for the film to premiere, after being pushed back from the film’s original release date in October. In the poster, Taylor-Johnson looks rugged and muscular sitting on his throne while his gaze pierces through your phone screens. Can’t wait for December!

Here’s the trailer if you’re curious to see Aaron as a villain:

Taylor-Johnson’s versatility has been in full swing lately; he recently joined Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the action-comedy The Fall Guy, where he plays a Hollywood action star. After starring in Bullet Train with Brad Pitt, Taylor-Johnson has been steadily building his iconic status as an actor, and has also been tapped to feature in huge ad campaigns like those seen in Calvin Klein. If the abs fit right?

He captioned the post:

“Calvins or nothing.”

The actor may be in his early 30s, but he’s undeniably booked and busy! He’s set to join Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp in the gothic horror film Nosferatu, premiering this December. And just this past July, he began filming the crime thriller Fuze alongside Theo James and Sam Worthington.

There is no stopping Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and we are ready for it.

Source: Yahoo! News