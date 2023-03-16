Aaron Taylor-Johnson Strips Down to His Calvins & Breaks the Internet!

It has happened yet again! Aaron Taylor-Johnson broke the internet with his latest Calvin Klein ad, and understandably so, as it is V sexy and leaves little to the imagination… 😉

The brand released their Spring 2023 campaign, which was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In a recent interview with Esquire, the 32-year-old English actor shared about his experience working with the renowned photographer duo, expressing:

“I felt absolutely honored and flattered to have been invited to be a part of Calvin Klein’s men’s underwear. I felt incredibly safe in the hands of Mert [Alas] and Marcus [Piggott], who I think are equally iconic photographers.”

And as for being the new face of Calvin Klein, Taylor-Johnson noted:

“I was almost taking that vulnerability and putting it into confidence. It was great fun. I think there’s a level of nerves and expectations when you’re going to be photographed in your underwear, but quite honestly, I’ve only ever worn Calvins, so I just felt honored and thrilled to be part of it.”

The brand’s press release states that the ‘Bullet Train’ actor’s “magnetic presence resonates across the imagery,” and they weren’t kidding around, as the photos and video really made the internet lose it!

He was that stunningly hot and sexy in them. And without further ado, here’s Taylor-Johnson in his Calvins:

