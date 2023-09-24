‘Access Hollywood’s’ Host with the Most: Scott Evans

As an Emmy Award-nominated entertainment journalist best known for his work with Access Hollywood and Access Daily with Mario & Kit, Scott Evans knows how to make an unforgettable impact. Whether it’s primetime television or your favorite social media stories, he has the unparalleled ability to own a room and set the vibe, thanks to his knack for authentic storytelling and irresistible charisma.

No wonder Evans is being personally requested for interviews and intimate conversations with Tinseltown’s elite!

Evans received his first taste of being in front of a camera while in the third grade, when he was cast to play a young Reggie Miller going up against a young Larry Bird for an Indiana Pacers promo reel. This opportunity started his journey into the creative field of entertainment and journalism, and from that moment on, he learned everything he could from the ground up and enrolled in programs like the Indiana Black Youth Video Institute.

In addition to generating newsworthy moments with A-list celebrities, Evans seeks to inspire others through storytelling and content creation with his production company, Summer Break Studios.

Instinct had the pleasure of catching up with Evans and talking more about his career and how he fell into the chaotic world of entertainment journalism, as well as his approach to interviewing celebrities, connecting with Taylor Swift for his first Access assignment, upcoming LGBTQ+ focused projects, and much more.

Check out the full video interview below.

Scott Evans…

