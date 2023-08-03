Acclaimed Acrobats Steal Stage at America’s Got Talent

I think we all know why I chose to highlight this America’s Got Talent Audition…

Seriously, though. This is a jaw-dropping performance with incredible core power, flexibility, stamina, strength and bravery. It takes a very elite type of athlete to pull off something this showstopping.

Just Two Men are recognized around the world for their talents. They’ve won numerous awards and trophies and have performed at the largest arenas in their wheelhouse. Rumor has it they even made it to the live shows of Ukraine’s Got Talent before paying us a visit in America.

The dynamic duo, Artem Lyubanevych and Oleg Shakirov, credit their success to being life-long friends. It’s because they grew up together, thus conquering struggles in real time, that they have some trust in each other’s abilities. Imagine the danger if they didn’t!

Described as hand-balancers, aerialists and acrobats, Just Two Men stopped by America’s Got Talent this week to show off their skills. It earned them two standing ovations from the judges – Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel – and wild applause from the audience.

It’ll be interesting to see how far they advance in the competition, but regardless they have my vote. For reasons…

Let’s watch their first audition together, shall we?