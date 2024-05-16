Acclaimed Actor James Laurenson Has Died at Age 84

Rest in peace to a legend…

James Laurenson, who made gay history in 1970, passed away four weeks ago but the details about his death were kept private with respect to his family. The television, film and professional theatre actor was 84-years-old at the time of his death, and he departed this world with almost six decades in showbusiness.

Laurenson first started acting in 1965, though he didn’t start catching bigger gigs until 1969. His numerous credits were seen in war, spy, medieval and drama narratives including film One Day and television series MI-5, Days of Our Lives and Crown Court.

In recent years, he appeared in hit series The Terror on AMC and The Crown on Netflix.

Homosexuality was decriminalized in the UK in 1967 and just three years later James made history by sharing the first gay kiss in the country’s history during a BBC broadcast of Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II at London’s Piccadilly Theatre.

It stands to reason that James’ bravery taking this role, especially as a straight man, helped shape the course of gay history for many LGBT people in England. And for that, we’ll always be thankful.

Sending my condolences to his family, friends and fans. RIP James Laurenson…

Source: Pink News