According To New Book, The Elder Mary Trump Called Elton John A F*gg*t!

Donald Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump has been on an impressive round of interviews since her tell-all book about her uncle broke sales records last week. In her most-watched television interview to date (5.23 million), the author and notable Ph.D. clinical psychologist shared with Rachel Maddow how it was common that her family – specifically Donald Trump and father Fred, used racial slurs.

Mary’s revelation about the family’s racism should come as no surprise as there are reports of Fred Trump’s alleged KKK affiliations going back to 1927. All you have to do is cite any one of Donald Trump’s nasty racist remarks over the past four years of his presidency and Mary L. Trump’s accusation that Trump uses the N-word and antisemitic comments about Jews rings as entirely plausible.

However, when it comes to Donald Trump’s mother, she is often depicted as a sympathetic presence, somewhat of a blank slate who birthed a monster but was also a victim as a Matriarch in a home of vapid trust fund children, and a verbally abusive, distant, but wealthy husband.

According to Mary L. Trump, though, Trump’s mother was allegedly as awful as her husband and son when it came to using bigotted language openly. In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Mary L. Trump, openly gay and in a long term relationship with a woman, recalled the time her grandmother Mary called Elton John a “slur.”

Mary shares the details in her book, recounting how a week before her planned wedding to marry her partner, her relationship with her grandmother became strained when the elder Mary Trump called Elton John a homophobic slur. According to Mary, this was around the time of Princess Diana’s death. As the family was discussing Diana, Donald Trump’s Scottish-born mother stated,

“It’s a disgrace they’re letting that little faggot Elton John sing at [Princess Diana’s] service.”

Mary goes on to say that this moment was definitive of the silent but ever-present homophobia in the Trump family that kept her from coming out to them for many years. Donald Trump himself is at the helm of the most homophobic administration in American history. They willfully and purposely have rolled back protections for the LGBTQ community and attempted to ban trans soldiers from the military.

Mary L. Trump’s book sheds light on so much of Trump’s awfulness and shines it on his parents, who basically raised Trump in their own toxic, self-image of moral bankruptcy. I hate to make a golf reference, but it’s all par for the course. It’s like they say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Or, to quote John Fugelsang, the douche doesn’t fall far from the bag …

This piece is an opinion piece by one Contributing Writer for Instinct Magazine and may not reflect the opinion of the magazine or other Contributing Writers.