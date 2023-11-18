Actor Derek Luh Talks About His Bigender Role in ‘Gen V’

Derek Luh is an American hip-hop artist, songwriter and actor, who is portraying the male form of bigender character Jordan Li in the 2023 TV series ‘Gen V’.

Jordan is a student at Godolkin University, and their female form is played by Korean-American actress London Thor. In a recent interview with Variety, Luh talked about working alongside Thor in portraying the bigender character.

Advertisement

“We got so fortunate that me and London are so similar and so different, which I think is beautiful for Jordan, because what we really wanted to show was, in Jordan’s male form, I’m a little more reserved, a little less confident, less confrontational,” he shared.

The 31-year-old actor continued,

“And in Jordan’s female form, they have more swag and are a little more punk rock and a little more confrontational and have that dry humor. The way we describe it is that the female Jordan is the mask that we wear. And then when we’re in our male form, that mask is off and it’s like an open wound.”

SPOILER incoming…

Advertisement

In the show’s first season, Jordan has a budding romance with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair). Luh revealed how him and Thor portrayed their respective male and female forms when it comes to Jordan’s romance with Marie.

“For me and London, we discussed how Jordan was a little more uncomfortable in our female form because we didn’t know if Marie liked us in our female form,” he noted.

The actor further explained,

“You see most of the kissing and intimate scenes in the male form because we think that’s what she wants. In Episode 5, we talk about how our first girlfriend only wanted us to be in our male form. So I think we played it like London in her female form is very cautious about being too forward with that, and then in Jordan’s male form, I was definitely more vulnerable and more open to showing Marie affection.”

Advertisement

Moreover, the official synopsis of ‘Gen V’ reads:

“From the world of The Boys comes Gen V. Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University’s highly coveted top ranking. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

‘Gen V’ Season 1 is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

Source: variety.com