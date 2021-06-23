Actor George Unda Has Passed Away

George Unda, known for his role as Detective Martinez in the YouTube series Where the Bears Are, has passed away. News of Unda’s death began circulating late on Tuesday as friends took to social media to share their grief.

Unda was beloved by the bear community and was a friend to many, including one of Instinct’s own, Ryan Shea, who also passed earlier this year. Unda joined the cast of Where the Bears Are in its second season.

Previous to Where the Bears Are, Unda was part of the 2012 short film The Rookie and the Runner. Unda also penned for Manhattan Digest where he discussed the complexities of social media engagement.

Unda and the cast of Where the Bears Are were also guests on the popular Hey Qween in 2014

Those who knew George Unda have flooded social media with fond memories and kind words

Concern over Unda began when those closest to him could not reach him over the weekend.

Rest easy, George. You will be greatly missed.