Actor Kirk Cameron Hosts Two Singing Events in Mall Parking Lot

Kirk Cameron defies a state-mandated stay-at-home order to host a Christmas carol singing event at The Oaks mall twice. (Photo Credit: Kirk Cameron Official Instagram Account)

At a time of year when people are foregoing plans to see their families out of safety for not only themselves but loved ones and numbers of cases of COVID-19 are on the rise, it comes as a slap in the face to see former television star Kirk Cameron hosting not one but two “peaceful protests in song” in the parking lot of The Oaks, a mall in Thousand Oaks, California.  Even though Ventura County, the county where The Oaks is located, is under a state-mandated stay-at-home order, Cameron hosted two “protests” in the mall’s parking lot with close to a hundred unmasked people in attendance at both events, with no social distancing.

Cameron, who was best known as Mike Seaver in the ABC sitcom, Growing Pains, hosted the first event on December 6th. The event was part of a movement called Sing It Louder USA, which according to its Instagram page is about “Singing Christmas carols in communities across the US on 12/6 at 4 pm EST in response to govt tyrants telling us how to celebrate Christmas.”

 As evidenced by pictures of the event on Cameron’s Instagram account, a large number of people are shown standing close to each other with not one of them wearing a mask.

The second event, held a week later on December 11th, was held in the same place and Cameron took videos of the event for his Instagram. 

 

The Oaks posted a statement on its Twitter page on December 22nd speaking out against the events in the mall’s parking lot.

Others, including those who know Cameron, took to Twitter as well to voice disapproval.

 

Meanwhile, Cameron appeared on Fox News to justify his gatherings by saying he wants to give people hope.  Cameron posted his appearance on his Instagram, and there were those who praised him for standing up for “truth.”

However, there were others who called out Cameron for endangering people’s lives.

What your thoughts on Kirk Cameron’s events? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: Kirk Cameron Official Instagram Page, Sing It Louder Instagram Page, The Oaks Twitter Page, CNN

 

