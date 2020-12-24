Actor Kirk Cameron Hosts Two Singing Events in Mall Parking Lot

At a time of year when people are foregoing plans to see their families out of safety for not only themselves but loved ones and numbers of cases of COVID-19 are on the rise, it comes as a slap in the face to see former television star Kirk Cameron hosting not one but two “peaceful protests in song” in the parking lot of The Oaks, a mall in Thousand Oaks, California. Even though Ventura County, the county where The Oaks is located, is under a state-mandated stay-at-home order, Cameron hosted two “protests” in the mall’s parking lot with close to a hundred unmasked people in attendance at both events, with no social distancing.

Cameron, who was best known as Mike Seaver in the ABC sitcom, Growing Pains, hosted the first event on December 6th. The event was part of a movement called Sing It Louder USA, which according to its Instagram page is about “Singing Christmas carols in communities across the US on 12/6 at 4 pm EST in response to govt tyrants telling us how to celebrate Christmas.”

As evidenced by pictures of the event on Cameron’s Instagram account, a large number of people are shown standing close to each other with not one of them wearing a mask.

The second event, held a week later on December 11th, was held in the same place and Cameron took videos of the event for his Instagram.

The Oaks posted a statement on its Twitter page on December 22nd speaking out against the events in the mall’s parking lot.

We do not condone this irresponsible – yet constitutionally protected – peaceful protest event planned. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue. — The Oaks (@ShopTheOaks) December 23, 2020

Others, including those who know Cameron, took to Twitter as well to voice disapproval.

Checking in with my dear brother Mike. @KirkCameron As your more intelligent sister I want you to know that I disapprove. I’m worried about you brother AND your family. Wear a mask. Stay home. Sing later. ❤️ 😷 — Tracey Gold (@TheTraceyGold) December 16, 2020

I’d like to see Kirk Cameron and every other ignorant, selfish dipshit make a public vow that if they or anyone in their families get Covid, the only treatment they will seek is prayer and prayer alone. https://t.co/blblzg22as — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 17, 2020

My very first date was with Kirk Cameron. I was 13. His mom picked me up at my parents house and dropped us off at Stanley’s in Sherman Oaks. He wore too much cologne. https://t.co/gGYYWCJhYu — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 23, 2020

A lot of us hurt ourselves, in many different ways, and I have tremendous empathy for that. But when we choose to hurt others, I can’t have any respect or empathy. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 23, 2020

Kirk Cameron is staging an anti masking “caroling” event in #thousandoaks tonight on Thousand Oaks blvd #venturacounty is surging with #COVID19 reporting 700 new cases. These people need to be fined or jailed but the Ventura Sheriff will not enforce any stay at home orders 🤬 pic.twitter.com/auFZFRRUdm — Character By Integrity Act (@IntegrityAct) December 22, 2020

Would someone please arrest Kirk Cameron before he kills more people? — Kitty Ann Swink (@KitSwink) December 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Cameron appeared on Fox News to justify his gatherings by saying he wants to give people hope. Cameron posted his appearance on his Instagram, and there were those who praised him for standing up for “truth.”

However, there were others who called out Cameron for endangering people’s lives.

