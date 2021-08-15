Actor Lee Pace Gets Internet Drooling Over Pics of Him and Boyfriend

Actor Lee Pace, known for his roles as Thranduil the Elvenking in The Hobbit trilogy and Ronan the Accuser in Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy, has the internet drooling over his boyfriend, Matthew Foley. Pace posted a set of four photos to his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Friday, August 13 with the sole caption “Camp.” One of the photos is taken on a boat with Foley’s shirtless torso from the back as well as a photo of a shirtless Pace has prompted some thirsty comments.

Pace and Foley, who is the Vice President of the fashion company Thom Browne, have reportedly been together since 2018, according to Pride.com. On Foley’s Instagram account, there are a few eye-popping photos of himself as well as a few of Pace.

What do think of Lee Pace and his boyfriend? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

