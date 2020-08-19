Actor loses Jobs Over Racist And Sexist Comments About Dolly Parton

Life can be unpredictable, but there is one constant that will always remain, and that is the public, especially the gays, will never stand for anybody coming for their favorite divas.

Well, it seems a Z-list performer named Stuart Baker didn’t get the memo and recently unleashed a disgusting tirade against beloved country music legend Dolly Parton. Baker is the actor artist some may know – audibly, as the voice of ‘Early Cuyler’ on the Adult Swim animated series, Squidbillies. It’s a role he’s played for 15 years.

That’s over now, though. The network axed Baker after his rude response to a Dolly Parton interview in which she pledged her full support behind the Black Lives Matter movement. In that interview with Billboard Magazine, Parton addresses the current state of social unrest due to seemingly declining race relations in America. Regarding Black Lives Matter, Parton told Billboard, she could relate to “people having to make themselves known and felt and seen.”

She continued, “And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!” Parton even dropped the name “Dixie” from one of the biggest attractions at her popular theme park Dollywood, explaining:

“When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business … As soon as you realize that is a problem, you should fix it.

None of this sat well with Stuart Baker, who lashed out at Parton on Social Media with the following hideous vitriol that I can’t even bear to retype. So, you can read it here for yourself:

Immediately Twitter came for him because if there’s one thing in life you don’t EVAH do, it’s come for Aunt Dolly.

But he still hadn’t learned his lesson, so he kept tweeting and posting to Facebook:

However, once the Cartoon Network and Adult Swim producers caught wind of the sexist and racist comments Baker made, it was a wrap! Squillbillies creators released a statement announcing that Baker was fired immediately due to his “extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts.”

Their full statement is as follows:

“We’re aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker,” read a statement from Jim Fortier and Dave Willis shared to the official “Squidbillies” Twitter account. “The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately.”

Twitter followers were quick to point out that Baker, a musician, also has an alter ego named Unknown Hinson, who gained popularity recording a string of politically incorrect, original songs. You could learn more about that on his website – if his web hosting company had not just shut that down.

It’s his next tweet though that made all the queens KiKi:

Welp, what can I say except a particular Dolly Parton song comes to mind when I think of Stuart Baker, and that’s the hit ‘9 to 5.” If Baker were not such a racist and sexist, maybe he’d still have one.