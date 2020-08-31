Actor Luke Evans Performs Queen’s ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’ With Welsh National Opera

HOT

Luke Evans performs the Queen classic with Welsh National Opera (Photo Credit: Luke Evans Official Twitter Page)

To commemorate Pride Cymru 2020 online, Welsh-born actor Luke Evans partnered with the Welsh National Opera to perform Queen’s ‘Who Wants to Live Forever.’  The actor, known for playing Gaston in the live-action adaptation of the Disney animated classic, Beauty and the Beast, worked with 80+ musicians who contributed their roles recorded in their respective homes.

Pride Cymru, which was formerly known as Cardiff Mardi Gras, is a pride festival held in Cardiff, Wales during the August bank holiday weekend. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival went to an online event, like many other pride festivals this year.

The video of Evans and the Welsh National Opera performing the Queen classic is below. Let us know if you like this version of ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’ in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: Luke Evans Official Twitter Account, ITV, Pride Cymru

 

