Actor Luke Evans Performs Queen’s ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’ With Welsh National Opera

To commemorate Pride Cymru 2020 online, Welsh-born actor Luke Evans partnered with the Welsh National Opera to perform Queen’s ‘Who Wants to Live Forever.’ The actor, known for playing Gaston in the live-action adaptation of the Disney animated classic, Beauty and the Beast, worked with 80+ musicians who contributed their roles recorded in their respective homes.

The Welsh National Opera and I have collaborated on a very special recording of @Queen hit “Who Wants to Live Forever” It features 80+ people who all recorded their contributions from home. Link: https://t.co/HPpCeGC4ns #WNOathome #YourPride #WNOathome #PrideCymru 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/5emBD7tvWJ — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) August 29, 2020

Pride Cymru, which was formerly known as Cardiff Mardi Gras, is a pride festival held in Cardiff, Wales during the August bank holiday weekend. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival went to an online event, like many other pride festivals this year.

And that’s a wrap!! Thank you so much for your views, shares, support and kind words, it’s been a challenging week with various technical difficulties but an incredibly rewarding one all the same. pic.twitter.com/s8KALvkuUq — Pride Cymru (@PrideCymru) August 30, 2020

Love from all at the Pride Cymru team 🏳️‍🌈❤️ #YourPride #lgbt — Pride Cymru (@PrideCymru) August 30, 2020

'This world has only one sweet moment set aside for us.' This moment brought #WNOchorus, #WNOorchestra and @TheRealLukevans together to celebrate @PrideCymru. Start #YourPride with our rendition of @QueenWillRock's Who Wants to Live Forever #WNOpridehttps://t.co/NTa0fuOeLh pic.twitter.com/w3jMhZxeuo — Welsh National Opera (@WNOtweet) August 29, 2020

The video of Evans and the Welsh National Opera performing the Queen classic is below. Let us know if you like this version of ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’ in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: Luke Evans Official Twitter Account, ITV, Pride Cymru