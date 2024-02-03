Actor Rob McElhenney on Growing Up within the LGBTQ+ Community

Rob McElhenney recently opened up about growing up within the LGBTQ+ community after being raised by two gay mothers.

The 46-year-old actor and writer’s parents decided to get a divorce after his mother Helena McElhenney came out as a lesbian. Thereafter, he became a part of an extended family with his mom and her now-wife Mary Taylor.

In a 2018 interview with Deadline, Rob talked about how the LGBTQ+ community has always been a part of his life, stating:

“I have two brothers who are gay, so I have always been part of the gay community. It’s just always been a part of my life.”

Meanwhile, in 2021, he also expressed:

“I get asked a lot about what it was like to have two moms. The truth is that it was a pretty great gift.”

“By the standards of 1984 South Philadelphia, our upbringing was unconventional, but my brother, sister and I were able to recognize early on that not every family looked exactly the same or like what we saw on television. Yet we had nothing but love and support and compassion and empathy. And I think that allowed us to flourish,” the ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ actor continued.

Moreover, he recently shared his sentiments about growing up with two moms in the sports documentary series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, which he is executive producing and starring in alongside ‘Deadpool’ actor Ryan Reynolds.

Rob noted that he “recognize[s] the amount of courage it took” for his two mothers to do what they did at the time, expressing:

“I have so much empathy for her in that situation because it was a different time. And anybody who is over the age of 35 who’s watching this can understand.”

