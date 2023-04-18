Actor Toni Gelabert Confirms Relationship with Co-Star Santi Talledo

It’s official! Actors Santi Talledo and Toni Gelabert are a couple, and the two of them have been sharing some adorable photos online.

On April 14, Spanish actor Gelabert (22) did an appearance in an El Trece talk show, where he confirmed his relationship with Argentinian actor Talledo (33), stating:

“We’re a couple.”

He continued by sharing how their relationship started, recalling:

“We did a casting together in January 2022. We started talking and he told me ‘you better come single to Argentina’.”

Gelabert also revealed that Talledo has already met his friends and family back in Mallorca, Spain.

“He came to Mallorca for two weeks, he met my whole family and my friends.”

Aside from being a couple, the two actors are also co-stars in the soap opera, ‘Argentina, Land of Love and Revenge,’ which is set in 1984 after democracy has returned to Argentina. Gelabert plays the role of Antonio Salvat, who goes back to Argentina with his father to find his missing mother.

Upon returning, Antonio reunites with his childhood love, but he also meets Marcos Soria, who is portrayed by Talledo. Marcos is described as “a young militant lawyer who fights against injustice.”

Moreover, the show not only focuses on history and military dictatorship, but also queer prejudice during that time.

And on that note, let’s celebrate queer love at present by looking at some of Talledo and Gelabert’s adorable couple photos. <3

Source: attitude.co.uk