Actress and Singer Georgia Holt Dies at 96

by
Image via Instagram @cher

Late Saturday evening, Cher announced that her mother, actress and singer Georgia Holt, passed away. She was 96.

The Grammy winner broke the sad news on Twitter: “Mom is gone,” with a sad face emoji.

A cause of death has not been given, but Cher shared back in September that her mother was hospitalized for pneumonia, but was getting better. 

‘Sorry I’ve Been Mia. Mom’s been sick off & on. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She had pneumonia. She’s Getting Better,” she wrote at the time. 

Born on June 9, 1926 in Kensett, Arkansas, Holt was an actress, singer, and model, who landed roles in film and television after moving to Los Angeles. Her career began in the 1950s, where she had uncredited roles in the films A Life of Her Own, Watch the Birdie, Grounds for Marriage, Father’s Little Dividend, and Lovely to Look At. She then forayed into TV and made appearance in I Love Lucy, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, The Mike Douglas Show, and The Merv Griffin Show.

Image via Facebook

Her last on-screen appearance was guest judging a 2014 episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race alongside her grandson, Chaz Bono. 

In 2013, Holt released her debut album, Honky Tonk Woman, which she recorded in the 80s. She was also the subject of documentary that year called Dear Mom, Love Cher, which was produced by her daughter and chronicled the matriarch’s childhood in rural Arkansas and her six tumultuous marriages while she helped Cher pursue a music career. It also featured a duet between Holt and Cher and explored Holt’s own career in entertainment.

“She never gave me and my sister advice because, truthfully, she knew we’d never take it,” Cher said of her mother in an interview with People. “Instead, we learned about life by listening to her talk about the things she did wrong and the things she did right.”

Soon after Holt’s death was confirmed, tributes started to pour in.

 

Leave a Comment