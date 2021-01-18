Actress and Trump Supporter Kristy Swanson Weighs in on Cancel Culture

Kristy Swanson is asking to be canceled. In a tweet on Friday, January 15, Swanson, in response to a tweet calling for President Donald Trump to be digitally removed from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, declared if the President’s small cameo was removed, she wants to be removed from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Pretty in Pink.

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie “Home Alone,” then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, “Pretty In Pink” and “Ferris Buhler’s Day Off.”😂 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 15, 2021

It should be noted that Swanson’s roles in both of the aforementioned John Hughes films are around 30 seconds of screen time each.

The denizens of Twitter were quick to add their thoughts on Swanson’s proposition. Some feigned ignorance of who she was and that she was in those films.

While others called her out for still supporting Trump.

I don’t know or care. Her resume isn’t important. What IS, is that she’s still supporting a dude who incited a Klan riot where six people died either on the scene or a day later—one at their own hand. She’s siding with that & bemoaning the fact that he’s not in movie?! #GirlBye — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 17, 2021

Some even went as far as wanting her role in the lackluster 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which preceded hit television show with the same name, erased and replaced with Sarah Michelle Gellar, TV’s Buffy.

In support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like you removed from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”. You were never my Buffy anyway. pic.twitter.com/K66K4m1WbD — John (@Funky_Cold1282) January 17, 2021

She’s the @kirstiealley of Buffys pic.twitter.com/9GsGM3Drnd — America Virus has 3 Days Ⓥ (@Donaldknottz) January 16, 2021

Swanson has always been vocal about her support for the 45th President of the United States. The actress has her picture with Donald Trump as her pinned tweet and shares articles from Breitbart and retweets from Donald Trump, Jr on her Twitter page.

An honor to meet you Mr. President 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/6YwIOAJK7a — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) March 9, 2020

Swanson, like many of her fellow Trump cultists, still maintains the narrative that the election was stolen from Trump.

It’s a virtual event Bill, and why should anyone congratulate their opponent who cheated? That makes zero sense. https://t.co/7adDON6yEm — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 8, 2021

In some of her tweets from the day of the Capitol invasion and the day after, Swanson repeats the Trumplican talking points deflecting the blame from Trump onto Antifa and Black Lives Matter protestors.

This tweet just got even more powerful! ⬇️ https://t.co/7xAtBqmdwZ — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 12, 2021

(Freeze frame), freeze frame

(Freeze frame), freeze frame

(Freeze frame), freeze frame

(Freeze frame, whoo) and I freeze! https://t.co/KKDUfvcS3d — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 7, 2021

Let us know what you think in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: Macaulay Culkin Official Twitter Account, Kristy Swanson Official Twitter Account, Yahoo