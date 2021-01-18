HOT

Sam Cushing Tries to Defend His Mexico Trip & Gets Destroyed

HOT

Mack Sturgis Credits The Bible As Inspiration For Shooting 'Hot, Naked Men'

TOP

Goal! 2021 Begins With A Delicious Full-Frontal Photo 

TOP

Keep Warm With Adrian Grenier Skinny Dipping (NSFW)

Actress and Trump Supporter Kristy Swanson Weighs in on Cancel Culture

by
After hearing demand for Donald Trump to be removed from ‘Home Alone 2’, actress and Trump supporter Kristy Swanson responds by requesting she be removed from ‘Pretty in Pink’ and ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ (Photo Credit: Kristy Swanson Official Instagram Page, screenshot from “…Thank You, Simone” video via blinkenlightsmagic YouTube Channel, and screenshot from ‘Pretty in Pink’ Ending scene video via NotoriousDillinger YouTube Channel)

Kristy Swanson is asking to be canceled.  In a tweet on Friday, January 15, Swanson, in response to a tweet calling for President Donald Trump to be digitally removed from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, declared if the President’s small cameo was removed, she wants to be removed from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Pretty in Pink

It should be noted that Swanson’s roles in both of the aforementioned John Hughes films are around 30 seconds of screen time each.

The denizens of Twitter were quick to add their thoughts on Swanson’s proposition. Some feigned ignorance of who she was and that she was in those films.

 

 

 

While others called her out for still supporting Trump.

 

Some even went as far as wanting her role in the lackluster 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which preceded hit television show with the same name, erased and replaced with Sarah Michelle Gellar, TV’s Buffy.

 

Swanson has always been vocal about her support for the 45th President of the United States.  The actress has her picture with Donald Trump as her pinned tweet and shares articles from Breitbart and retweets from Donald Trump, Jr on her Twitter page

Swanson, like many of her fellow Trump cultists, still maintains the narrative that the election was stolen from Trump.

In some of her tweets from the day of the Capitol invasion and the day after, Swanson repeats the Trumplican talking points deflecting the blame from Trump onto Antifa and Black Lives Matter protestors.

 

Let us know what you think in the comments or on our social media accounts.

 

Sources: Macaulay Culkin Official Twitter Account, Kristy Swanson Official Twitter AccountYahoo

What do you think?