Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland, & Others Talks ‘Bumper in Berlin’

When the first Pitch Perfect film premiered in 2012, it became a pop culture sensation. Now, thanks to Peacock’s new original series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, fans are able to return to their favorite universe.

Following Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) several years after we last saw him, he travels to Germany in order to revive his pop career, seeing he’s been lagging behind his fellow Barden University alumni in recent years. After receiving a call from Pieter Krämer (Flula Borg), an ex-member of a rival a cappella group, he is inspired to chase after his dreams and aspirations.

Nostalgic and silly in all the right ways, this spin-off injects new life into the Pitch Perfect world. While the three films focused on the Barden Bellas, an all-female a cappella group led by Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, and Rebel Wilson, Bumper in Berlin centers primarily on a new set of characters including Jameela Jamil as aspiring pop star Gisela, Lera Abova as Pieter’s sister, Thea, and Devine’s Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland as his assistant, Heidi.

Speaking exclusively with Instinct, we caught up with the cast and showrunner Megan Amram to talk more about the series. Check out the exclusive interviews below.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is now available to stream on Peacock.

