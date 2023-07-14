Adam Lambert on Lil Nas X Crediting His Impact on the LGBTQ+ Community

Lil Nas X has been very vocal about his appreciation for Adam Lambert and his huge impact on the LGBTQ+ community in the entertainment industry and beyond.

In previous a interview with Heavy, the 24-year-old American rapper shared his interaction with the ‘American Idol’ alum, stating:

“I know Adam, we’ve met a couple of times. I did thank him in person, actually. I really appreciate all the love that he’s shown me and I definitely don’t take it for granted. And I appreciate all the doors that him and people like him opened.”

More recently, Lambert reacted to Lil Nas X’s appreciation for him during his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live’.

“That was very flattering that he even knows who I am. I think he’s such a rock star, and so bold and brave, and I love what he’s doing,” the 41-year-old American singer-songwriter expressed.

In 2009, Lambert sparked controversy after kissing a male band member while performing “For Your Entertainment” on stage at the American Music Awards. Later on, ABC canceled his scheduled performance on ‘Good Morning America’ after the Parents Television Council issued complaints.

On the other hand, Lil Nas X remained successful after kissing a male backup dancer during a performance at the 2021 BET Awards. Lambert shared his sentiments about it in ‘Watch What Happens Live’, expressing:

“To see him be able to get on stage and have backing from the industry, and have racy, fabulous, edgy performances and finally getting to do that without being canceled or pulled off of a network, it was like, ‘OK, this is great. We’ve come into a new chapter.'”

Source: people.com