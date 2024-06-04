Adam Lambert on New Songs “Lube” and “Wet Dream”

Adam Lambert recently released two new songs titled “Lube” and “Wet Dream” prior to the official release of his upcoming EP AFTERS.

Advertisement

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter told Attitude,

“I created both of these songs with dear friends and the writing sessions were full of laughter and joy. The freedom with which we wrote these lyrics is evidence of a new chapter in my artistry where I refuse to edit or filter myself. Both songs are about connection, and fearlessly turning fantasy into reality.”

That being said, the lyrics of the two songs are quite steamy, as “Wet Dream” starts off with:

“Feel it rise, get erotic

And saturate, come and make me die

Lose my mind, get psychotic

Imagining all the things you like”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the first verse of “Lube” reads:

“Slip in the room, slip right into you

Faded and loose

Trip to the moon, lavender blue

Drippin’ on you

Oh”

Moreover, Lambert opened up about his EP AFTERS, sharing:

“Creating AFTERS has been such a liberating experience as I chose to craft an EP of house music that’s unapologetically queer and sex positive.”

Advertisement

“I throw many house parties and my aim was to create a soundtrack inspired by wild nights, giving a voice to our communities’ hedonistic desires and exploits,” he continued.

The ‘American Idol’ alum further expressed,

“Feeling more confident than ever, I wanted to get shamelessly raw and real with the listener. AFTERS is meant to make you move, sweat, fantasize and connect!”

Lambert’s AFTERS EP is set to be released on July 19 via The Orchard.

Advertisement

Join me for the AFTERS on July 19th!! Your first little taste of the EP is with LUBE and WET DREAM! Out now on all major streaming platforms 💦 AFTERS was created to inspire you to sweat, connect and leave all shame and inhabitions behind ✨ Pre-save AFTERS!… pic.twitter.com/N6tIMUgCqY — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) May 31, 2024

In the meantime, you can listen to “Lube” and “Wet Dream” here:

Sources: 1) genius.com, 2) genius.com