Adam Lambert Opens Up About His Future with Queen

Queen has an upcoming US tour lined up this summer, and as for the iconic rock band’s future with Adam Lambert, the lead vocalist spilled the tea during an interview with Metro at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter addressed the possibility of having a tour in the UK after the US, stating:

“Not that I’m necessarily aware of, but I know that it’s not out of the question. I mean, we just kind of keep going, don’t we?”

Lambert first collaborated with Queen back in 2011 for the MTV Europe Awards, which he thought was a one-off performance. That was not the case though, as he eventually joined them in more performances, and they have been together on numerous stages for more than ten years now.

“Last summer was such a treat, we had a blast. It was a really beautiful tour, and we were very excited to get back on the road in front of the fans. And 10 sold-out shows at the O2 was a big milestone for me, personally. I’m so grateful for the journey that we’ve been on together,” the “Ghost Town” singer continued.

He also shared his experience working with Queen throughout the years, expressing:

“I know when I first performed with them, I thought it was probably going to be a one-off and then one thing led to another and it just snowballed and it became this beautiful relationship that we’ve continued over the past 10 or so years. And I’m delighted, I’m so excited to get back on the road in the States.”

Then Lambert went on and teased fans on what’s in store for him and Queen, which SPOILER ALERT — it’s good news!

“And I don’t think that’s the end. I think there’s probably more where that came from,” he revealed.

But first things first, fans have their US tour to look forward to this summer! <3

Source: metro-msn.com