Adam Mac Talks New ‘Dust Off Your Boots’ Single, Country Pride, & More

Queer country music artist Adam Mac may not consider himself a dancer, but he proves to have some pretty sweet moves, which he shows off in the visual for his latest track, “Dust Off Your Boots.”

An epitome of camp – literally, summer camp – aka “Camp Boogie” – the music video is also exploding with sequins, fringe, disco balls, and a talent show serving us cowboy realness. “Dust Off Your Boots” is over the top, but satirical and playful in the most wonderful ways. Mac initially teased the song on TikTok back in May, which amassed over 1.3 millions views and even caught the attention of pop star Meghan Trainor, who shared the viral clip with her followers.

Adam Mac’s rise to prominence has not been without its challenges. Last fall, he made headlines when country superstar Maren Morris invited him to open for her sold-out show in Chicago after he felt forced to cancel his hometown festival performance due to anti-LGBTQ+ protests. Despite the setback, this opportunity allowed Mac to shine and use his platform to champion inclusivity and express his authentic self through his artistry.

Instinct had the opportunity to connect with the rising star and chat more about “Dust Off Your Boots,” as well as his continuous climb to fame, how he is making a positive change in a historically conservative genre, and performing at high profile events including GLAAD’s Concert for Love and Acceptance, CMA Fest, and Nashville Pride.

Check out the full video interview below.

Adam Mac…

