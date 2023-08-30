Adam Rippon on Lance Armstrong’s Transphobic Comments

Adam Rippon recently opened up about Lance Armstrong’s comments on trans athletes in ‘Stars on Mars’ Season 1, and he revealed that it’s even lengthier and more transphobic than what was aired.

‘Stars on Mars’ Season 1 SPOILER incoming…

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 33-year-old Olympic figure skater and ‘Stars on Mars’ winner shared,

“That’s when everything changed, when Lance brought up his opinions on trans athletes and sports. In the show, it’s a few minutes, but in reality, that was a long-winded conversation and it really shifted the focus. It changed my experience totally. It was not the same after that.”

He then revealed how Armstrong couldn’t let go of the topic, which made him “wildly uncomfortable.”

“What happens next is Lance comes over and we have a conversation, me and him, for probably the next 15 or 20 minutes. It just wouldn’t end. Every time I’m saying something, I’m lilting, like it’s over, let’s just stop. He couldn’t let it go. And it made me wildly uncomfortable,” Rippon, who is openly gay, stated.

Moreover, he admitted to feeling pressured to speak up as a queer athlete, expressing:

“I wanted to be a representation of the LGBTQ+ community and that was a moment where I wanted to say something, but I don’t know everything about being a trans person.”

“I do know that a lot of the things that were said that were not on the show were very transphobic and I’m glad that trans people didn’t need to watch what was said. It was not nice and it was not good in any sort of way,” Rippon further shared.

