Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

Move Over Mariah & Celine, Adele Is Heading To Viva Las Vegas For A Residency Next Year

For decades, music fanatics have gone back and forth on which artists are truly the iconic divas throughout history. Of course, we can add Dionne Warwick, Donna Summer, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, and Madonna to that list off the top of our heads as those from times before. Nowadays, the competition gets a little bit rocky. Music has changed and artists are now flying at us left and right. Sometimes we can’t tell if the talent truly relies in their vocals or production behind-the-scenes. We can usually look towards Las Vegas residencies for whom to add to this ever-growing list. Of course, powerhouse voices like Celine Dion, Beyonce, and Mariah Carey are at the top of the most modern lists, but you have to add in some playful fun with Britney Spears and then Lady Gaga for gracefully annihilating as a triple act threat. As if we didn’t already know it, but now we can add pop singer Adele to that iconic and forever divas list as she’s the next superstar heading to Las Vegas!

According to Variety, Adele is heading to Vegas for a twelve-week residency to perform her greatest hits we all can sing along to and love at The Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel, beginning in late January of next year. The Colosseum is a smaller venue – only a little bit more than four thousand can attend at once– and with twelve shows, that means ticket sales are likely going to be astronomical. Due to ongoing COVID-19 cautions, it’s easy to see why she choose to perform there, and non-vaccinated guests are welcome to attend as there is currently no vaccine mandate in place for this particular spot. She really chased those pavements all the way to Vegas… what a journey it’s been to watch her career span since 2006!

Presale tickets for Adele’s Las Vegas run begin next Tuesday, December 7th and can be found here to register.

While we celebrate Adele’s success and rush to find out how we can see her, we can’t help but wonder: Who will be the next singing diva to add to this list better than the Billboard Top 100? If history will repeat itself, Rihanna’s looking like she could be seeing bright lights very soon.

Source: Variety