Adele Pauses ‘Weekends With Adele’ In Sin City Citing Vocal Concerns

International recording artist Adele is postponing all March performances (5 weekends) of her “Weekends with Adele” residency in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace due to vocal concerns. In an Instagram post, the singer wrote:

“Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed, and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately, it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so, on Doctors orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”

“The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date,” she added. “We are already working out the details, and you will be sent the information ASAP. The postponed dates are: 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 & 30 March.”

The pause will begin immediately. So, those fans who planned to see the “Go Easy On Me” singer this weekend will need to adjust their schedules.

More from the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Prior to the announcement, Adele had not missed a show at the Colosseum, and has sold out all 80 of her performances over 40 weeks.

Adele has suffered from vocal issues over her career. In November 2011, she underwent vocal cord surgery to alleviate recurrent hemorrhaging caused by a benign polyp on her vocal cord. The procedure forced her to cancel her world tour.

.@Adele said that after Saturday night's Las Vegas show she was going on "voice rest." “I can’t hit my head notes properly. I didn’t sleep very well, and my chest is on fire. Straight after this show, I am going on voice rest.”https://t.co/P8Pn9F8BdU — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) February 28, 2024

You may recall the singer famously pulled the plug on her original residency dates in January 2022 one day before she was scheduled to open citing production issues and illness.

During her concert this past Saturday at Caesars Palace, Adele shared with the audience, “I can’t hit my head notes properly. I didn’t sleep very well, and my chest is on fire. Straight after this show, I am going on voice rest.”

Following her performance of “Rolling in the Deep,” the singer compared herself to the sea witch from The Little Mermaid saying, “And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight.”