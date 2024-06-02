Adele’s Epic Response to Homophobic Heckler at Concert Goes Viral

On Saturday, June 1, as Pride Month kicked off, Adele was performing at Las Vegas’s Colosseum in Caesars Palace. Known for her candid interactions with the audience, she was not about to let this interruption slide.

When an unnamed man loudly criticized the LGBTQ+ celebration, Adele immediately called him out. In a now-viral video, she shot back: “Did you come to my fing show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you fing stupid? Don’t be so f***ing ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?”

Adele goes off on audience member who yelled “Pride sucks” at her concert tonight: “Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” pic.twitter.com/M3yl2mdzLV — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 2, 2024

The internet has applauded her response. One fan on Twitter/X wrote, “I love Adele for this!” Another commented, “Adele always speaks her mind, that’s why I love her, she doesn’t give af.” And someone else added, “To have ADELE of all people go off on you means you REALLY said something wrong.”

🏳️‍🌈 This is what an LGBTQ+ ally looks like. Adele responds to an audience member who said Pride sucks. “You come to my fucking show and say that Pride sucks. Are you fucking stupid? Don’t be so fucking ridiculous. If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up, alright” pic.twitter.com/PH5WZdJLyU — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) June 2, 2024

Adele, a longtime advocate for Pride, has often referred to the LGBTQ+ community as her “soul mates since I was really young.”

Happy Pride Guys 🙂