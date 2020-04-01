Adonis Lounge Is Hosting A Super Sexy Virtual Party – Here’s The Details

Adonis Lounge, one of the biggest and best M4M experiences across the world, is doing something super awesome amid everyone being home during self-isolation.

The New York City hotspot is bringing some of the sexiest men in the world to you via the internet for the first time as they’ll be hosting a virtual party this coming Friday, April 3, at 11:00 PM EST.

Here’s what will go down when this takes place:

– 5 Dancers

– Hosted in Zoom

– Moderated by (owners) Tim and Matt Adonis

– 60 minute event

– “Stripper Strip Trivia”

– Adonis Patented “Idiotic Political Questions”

– “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader”

– YES Some will end up naked!

– Option for 1-on-1 Private Session with any of our models after event.

Some of the men available for your pleasure include former Days of our Lives star Marcus Patrick and one of their legendary stars named Vinny (pictured above). Woof indeed.

Here’s the simple 3-Step process to attend:

1- Download Zoom for free on your PC, laptop, or iPhone here: https://zoom.us/

2- Send $50 to PayPal and ADD YOUR EMAIL in the Message/Notes section.

*** Virtual Party PayPal link here : https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/AdonisVirtualParty***

3- If you want to use an alternate payment method, email nyc@theadonislounge.com and they’ll provide additional options.

For those who are unaware of Adonis Lounge, here’s what it’s all about. Their goal is for the patrons who attend their events to have a damn good time with the super gorgeous men that inhabit whatever location they are at. This includes mingling, stage performances and just viewing them in (almost) all of their glory while they wear next to nothing.