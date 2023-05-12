Adorable 12-Year-Old Ryan Gosling Dancing His Heart Out Resurfaces!

If there’s anything about the internet, it’s an archive of amusing celebrity throwback content that can brighten up our days, even for just a few seconds.

For instance, Ryan Gosling’s pre-teen dancing video resurfaced on Reddit, and we are absolutely loving it! In the said clip, the ‘La La Land’ actor is said to be only 12 years old, but he was already owning the stage with his confident dance moves and charming facial expressions.

He was dancing with a group of young girls, probably around his age at the time, and they were wearing coordinating purple and white outfits with sparkles (of course). Gosling can be seen grooving to the music at the center of the stage, and the whole video is just absolutely iconic.

You can watch 12-year-old Ryan Gosling owning the stage here:

Moreover, the 42-year-old Canadian actor is playing the role of Ken in the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie. During the previously held CinemaCon panel in Las Vegas, he admitted that he initially had some doubts on portraying the character.

“I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it,” he revealed.

With the help of co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, they eventually “conjured” the Ken doll out of him, and to that, Gosling joked:

“I was living my life and the next thing I knew, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and rollerblading on Venice Beach.”

The ‘Barbie’ movie is set to premiere in theaters on July 21. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser trailer here:

