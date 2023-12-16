Adorable – Husband Pranks His Blind Hubby

Matthew and Paul Castle are interabled husbands who have a large following on various social media platforms, including TikTok with a whopping 1.8 million followers, YouTube with 996,000 subscribers and Instagram with 957,000 followers as of this writing.

According to Business Insider, Paul was born with an untreatable eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa. The couple’s content includes sharing about their interabled relationship, educating about blindness and breaking stereotypes.

Not to mention, they are also known for prank videos, where Matthew execute pranks for Paul, which the latter finds amusing. Their fans perceive the prank videos as nothing harmful, and just see the couple as two husbands having fun, but there are other people who think other wise…

For instance, one of the couple’s prank videos, where Matthew rearranged some of the items in their apartment to prank Paul into thinking that he entered the wrong one, received a negative comment from Twitter user @knoxdotmp3:

Meanwhile, fans of the couple who know them better were quick to defend them:

“this is Paul and Matthew, Paul is fine with Matthew playing pranks on him, he always mentions not to do this to blind people you don’t know but he consents to the pranks!!,” @queerayosuga tweeted.

“Unpopular opinion: Visually impaired people have a sense of humor too These 2 are just adorable. His partner wouldn’t do something that could harm him. People find it funny when someone who was asleep is tricked to be invisible so,” @isatitou also commented.

In an interview with Business Insider, Paul addressed the controversy surrounding their prank videos, stating:

“The infantilization, the treating people with disabilities with kid gloves on or treating them differently somehow, is actually doing more harm than just treating them like everybody else and having fun with them.”

“Not including me in this fun would have made me feel more ‘other’ than my disability already makes me feel,” he further expressed.

Moreover, the couple also talked about the matter together in a YouTube video, which you can watch here:

Also, here are some of their lovely videos and prank content:

Source: businessinsider.com