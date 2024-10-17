Adorable Sir Ian McKellen, 85, Parties at Gay Club

Sir Ian McKellen is the GOAT (i.e., Greatest of All Time)! The 85-year-old actor is best known for his roles as Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. And if I told you Gandalf was out partying at a London gay club, would you have believed me?

ian mckellen appreciation tweet because he’s incredible <3 pic.twitter.com/XUwNyvHygF — anna 🏹 (@myelessar) November 8, 2021

The legendary actor was spotted at Roast, an all men’s club described as “London’s Beefiest Club Night.” Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Gandalf himself mingling amongst mere mortals.

Photo Credit: @zacidk (X)

The club reposted a picture, that was posted by another club-goer, of McKellen sandwiched between two exquisitely fit men, looking like he was enjoying the party.

The comments on X are hilarious with one user sounding astoundingly surprised:

“WHY IS IAN MCKELLEN AT ROAST????”

While another user had a wishful epiphany:

“Oh to be having as much fun as Sir Ian McKellen in old age”

It’s nice to see the LGBTQ+ activist out and about after falling off the stage during a fight scene performance in Player Kings at the Noël Coward theatre back in June. Thankfully, the actor was in high spirits after the injury and was expected to make a quick and full recovery, and recovered he was when he was spotted at Roar!

Anthony Hopkins ha subido un vídeo bailando junto a sir Ian McKellen para celebrar que nuestro Gandalf ya se encuentra bien después del accidente. 🥹💖 pic.twitter.com/ajz970xf4p — Tolkienverse ᚠ (@ToIkienverse) June 24, 2024

Next time you’re out on the town, be sure to be on the look out for a wise and powerful wizard from Middle-Earth!

Source: BBC