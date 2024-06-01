Adrian R’Mante Goes from Bellhop to Daddy after Disney

My coworkers know me so well. One of them sent me a post today, and I knew I had to bring this remarkable glow-up to your attention. But, if I’m being honest, I’ve never seen a single episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, so my information is a little limited here. 

Adrian R’Mante, now age 46, was just 27-years-old when he booked the role of Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramirez (uh, what?) on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. He appeared in 39 episodes during the show’s history from 2005 to 2008, and even reprised the role in a single episode of the spin-off in 2010. 

Listen, Adrian was never unattractive, and I think the goal of the Disney show was to goof him up a bit, but at some point, he transitioned from bellhop to certified daddy. Peep the video above to see his most-known acting job before scrolling through the photos below to see what he looks like today. 

Mr. R’Mante has worked in Hollywood consistently since 1999. His most recent roles include guest spots in episodes of Magnum PI and Hawaii 5-0. He’s also a father of two children and operates his own acting/managing company called CGTV. 

What do you think of this glow-up? Are you a fan of Adrian? Comment and let me know!

(PS: R’Mante is not gay, but damn, if we can’t admire his good looks for a second.) 

