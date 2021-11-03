Adult Creator JKab is Hottie of the Week

If you’re a frequent flyer on OnlyFans or even a TikTokholic, chances are you’ve come across this week’s Instinct Hottie, Joven Calloway AKA Jkab Ethan Dale. The ageless wonder has amassed over 550K followers on TikTok and keeps the boys coming back day after day for his fiery adult content collabs. No matter what platform you follow Joven on, he is proud to represent Asian men in media and popular culture. Oh, and he’s vers!

Social media followers know that Joven keeps it cute, casual, and fun. When not traveling, you might catch Joven walking around the streets of West Hollywood, where he calls home.

It is Joven’s adorable smile, advocacy for Asian representation, and phenomenal cakes that make him Instinct’s Hottie of the Week.

Let’s get to know Joven Calloway (Jkab Ethan Dale) a little more:

INSTINCT: How did you get started creating your own content?

JOVEN CALLOWAY (JKAB ETHAN DALE): I was on Instagram posting for years, but really blew up on TikTok during the pandemic. I was bored and sad for the first month of the pandemic. I downloaded TikTok, started making videos and couldn’t stop. TikTok also helped lead me to adult content. As I watched more TikToks, I saw more and more videos about sex positivity. It made me take a moment to reflect on a big secret. I had done a solo video for Sean Cody a decade ago. I had lost my job at the time, lost friends and had some people I admired tell me they were disappointed in me, and what I had done was bad and made me less of a good person. TikTok allowed me to watch so many people who opened my eyes to being sex positive, and reinforce that sex work IS WORK. I felt brave enough to jump back into making adult content. I created my own content on 4my.fans, OnlyFans, and went back to working for Sean Cody, and Men.com! I’ve realized that my true friends, and the jobs I really want, will still support and be there for me.

INSTINCT: What do you enjoy most about creating your own content?

JC: At first, when the pandemic started, it was my creative outlet. I was a theatre actor, and with no theatre in the near future available, I used it as my artist brush. It quickly became more than that. I love being able to control every aspect of it. From acting, directing and editing, I get to play all parts.

INSTINCT: What are some of the stigmas or push back that you encounter regarding sex work?

JC: I try to push back the stigmas that sex workers are stupid, or bad people. I believe most of our lives we are conditioned to believe that enjoying sex, taking about sex, wanting sex with more than one person, etc, makes you a bad person. When in reality, discovering what we love in every aspect of life, INCLUDING sex, helps us live more fulfilling lives. Another stigma I try to fight is that Asian men aren’t attractive on their own. The gay community, and porn has pushed Asian men down to be a fetish category. As opposed to being MEN, we are treated as “other.” It’s a hard battle, even internally. I fight some of the self hatred I had growing up.

INSTINCT: What do you look for in a collaborator?

JC: I’m attracted to collaborators who have an idea of what they want and are able to work together to make quality content. If it’s TikTok, I try to find people who are good at working with others, and have a good sense of humor. I love directing, so if they want to just take direction, I love that too. If it’s adult content, I start by finding people I’m attracted to. I’m attracted to all types, but what seals the deal is the conversation for setting up the first collaboration. It could be sexting or more business. As long as they are kind, communicative and respect my time.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

JC: My close friend recently came up to me and said, “I don’t want to offend you, but you know what people don’t know about you? That you’re smart.” She told me that because I had such “thotty” posts, people she hung out with thought I was pretty, but were thrown off by my ability to debate topics and hold conversation. I told her that because I was such a nerd growing up, I was confident in my intelligence and flattered people found me attractive now. I spent so much of my life feeling ugly, it’s hard for me to defend that to this day. But I feel confident in my ability to hold a conversation.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

JC: Acts of service is one of my love languages and brings me joy (Whether it’s me, or someone else doing it). Spending time with loved ones, and doing small, and big gestures puts a smile on my face. Their appreciation, or having things done for me, warms my heart.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

JC: My ability to be objective, listen and communicate what I need and want. Also, I’m hilarious.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

JC: My smile and my ability to get along with most people.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

JC: Intelligence, humor and ability to listen and grow.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

JC: The proudest moment I have had in my life is when I realized I didn’t have to lie to be loved. Our whole lives we are conditioned to believe we have to want, and be certain things. If that’s not what we actually want, we lie to ourselves and others so we can maintain friendship and approval of those around us. One example is coming out of the closet! It’s one of the heaviest lies we let go of! Instead, surround yourself with those who allow you to discover who you are, and support the true you.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

JC: I really want to create/write a web series or pilot about the gay Asian experience.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

JC: I’m in a new relationship. We started dating in May 2021. We were friends on tour prior so we knew each other for 2 years. The best part about our relationship is the trust. We are in an open relationship and trust each other fully. It’s a liberating place to be in a new relationship. I love that he communicates well, and is great in bed.😈

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Jurassic Park/Mean Girls

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Manny Jacinto

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? McDonald’s chicken nuggets, Double Whopper, fries and a Filet-O-Fish.

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Britney Spears – In the Zone



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

JC: It’s surreal. Growing up I never thought I was attractive. I never saw Asian men represented in ways that made me feel like my features were desired. It took a long time to grow out of that. To be featured as a “Hottie “ in your magazine (which I’ve read, loved, and respected for years) is hard to believe, but makes me feel very special.

