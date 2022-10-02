Adult Film And OnlyFans Content Creator Lawrence Morningstar Dies

Lawrence Morningstar, a gay adult film performer has died suddenly and tragically at 31. No further details were provided on the cause of death. Morningstar had been in Hawaii at the time of his passing. According to his Twitter he was there from September 19 through to the 28th.

As previously reported by EdgeMediaNetwork,

“He has been in the industry since 2020 producing his own fan content as well as working with Noir Male and primary CutlersDen since July 2021. With them, he appeared in 11 scenes, most recently last July.”

Fellow adult film performer Damien Cruz broke the devastating news on his Twitter on September 29th describing him as his “soulmate, my brother, and my best friend.” Cruz also tweeted that he is fundraising to help with the funeral costs for Morningstar’s family.

It gives me the utmost sadness to have to tell you all, my soulmate, my brother, and my best friend @xxx_morningstar has passed away this morning 🤍 Such a light and an amazing human being. Imma miss you buddy. Cha Cha til Infinity ♾ Love you so much bb,

🤍Dar Dar pic.twitter.com/A6FoJKvXn8 — Damien Cruz 💕 (@DamienCruzXxx) September 29, 2022

Tributes to Morningstar have been posting to social media since announcemnt of his passing. Many described him as a “genuine,” “nice,” and “good person.” He will be missed greatly. Rest in Power Lawrence.

This is truly devastating. He was such a genuine and nice person to see around here. Sending you the best during all this. — AnotherGayBoy (@AnotherRGB) September 29, 2022

Condolences He was a good person truly, he lived and loved his life. Love your ppl while they are with you — Devin Trez_XXX (@DevinTrez) September 29, 2022

This is heartbreaking to hear 💔 He was so kind and gentle and loved all his co-stars. We really lost a good one 🥺 — Nick Fitt (@NickFittXXX) September 29, 2022

I’m heart broken to hear this 💔💔. My heartfelt condolences Damien. Such a sweet young man 😪. Rest in Paradise my Angel Lawrence @NotsoSaintAdele — Bebe Brown (@BebebellBrown) September 29, 2022

Oh wow! I’m sorry, I remember him always being so polite and nice to me on one of my old accounts 🙁 — 🥀 (@RoseColoredSass) September 30, 2022

Sources: EdgeMediaNetwork