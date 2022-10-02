Adult Film And OnlyFans Content Creator Lawrence Morningstar Dies

photo credit//instagram//gayhotmoviesdot.com

Lawrence Morningstar, a gay adult film performer has died suddenly and tragically at 31. No further details were provided on the cause of death. Morningstar had been in Hawaii at the time of his passing. According to his Twitter he was there from September 19 through to the 28th.

As previously reported by EdgeMediaNetwork

“He has been in the industry since 2020 producing his own fan content as well as working with Noir Male and primary CutlersDen since July 2021. With them, he appeared in 11 scenes, most recently last July.”

photo credit//spetteguless.it

Fellow adult film performer Damien Cruz broke the devastating news on his Twitter on September 29th describing him as his “soulmate, my brother, and my best friend.” Cruz also tweeted that he is fundraising to help with the funeral costs for Morningstar’s family.

 

 

 

Tributes to Morningstar have been posting to social media since announcemnt of his passing. Many described him as a “genuine,” “nice,” and “good person.” He will be missed greatly. Rest in Power Lawrence.

Sources: EdgeMediaNetwork

