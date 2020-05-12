After Going To ‘Hollywood’, Where Is Ryan Murphy Taking Viewers Next?

As many of us wrapped up our binge of Ryan Murphy’s latest television odyssey, Netflix’s Hollywood only left us wanting more from Mr, Murphy, who is fast becoming Hollywood’s premier “champion of the fringe”, by featuring members of the LGBTQ+ community in prominent roles on and off the screen. With a consistent nod to old Tinseltown history interwoven with the issues of today, Murphy was able to tell a story that grabbed viewers from all demographics and eras.

As the first season of Hollywood rides into the sunset, the obvious question was, would there possibly be a Season 2 of the nod to classic Tinseltown, but with a modern day spin. Based on all indications, it’s…a possibility. Both Murphy and Director Janet Mock reacted on Instagram and Twitter respectively, and Murphy mentioned his adoration for the cast & simply said “who knows”? Mock on the other hand, was slightly more ominous, saying “IF we were to tell another Hollywood story”… (responding to a fan who had a script idea).

We have a very similar vision… 😉 IF we were to tell another HOLLYWOOD story. #hollywoodnetflix https://t.co/LqPfNNiKFH — Janet Mock (@janetmock) May 6, 2020

As we anxiously await for word on a Season 2 from Netflix on Hollywood, one Murphy show that we are getting a second season on is the much buzzed about Ben Platt vehicle The Politician. Ryan Murphy recently gave an interview to Collider and disclosed that Season 2 is complete and will premiere “the middle of June”. He went on to say “Season 2, we were lucky enough that we finished filming and editing right before the coronavirus thing happened. We have seven. We finished all of our episodes. We have a great second season and I think we’re trying to figure out how do we mix them now in the social distancing age. I think we’ve figured it out. It’s going to come out in the middle of June still, season two. I’m really proud of it. I love what we came up with, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan and I.”

Murphy briefly teases the Ben Platt vs. Bette Midler/Judith Light dream duo, and also indicates that three seasons of “The Politician is all that may happen”. Murphy said ” I think for me, for that show, I would like to do, and I think all of us involved in it, would probably like to do three seasons total. And I think where season two ends, what I would love to do is take a couple of years off and have Ben Platt get a little bit older for his final race. That would obviously be a presidential race, right? That’s always what we had designed, and I think that’s what our plan is.”

While the latest season of American Horror Story is currently on hold from filming, Murphy held a zoom call with what looks like the entirety of the American Horror Story cast and dropped some news that pleased fans of one of Murphy’s tentpole shows; American Horror Story is getting a spin off, aptly titled American Horror Stories.

Murphy wrote on Instagram “American Horror Story” cast zoom call…where we reminisced about the good times…the spin off we’re doing called “American Horror Stories” (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print.” Said Murphy, “It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!” Deadline reports that sources have described the new project as a companion anthology series to AHS where each episode is a standalone ghost story. Like the mothership series, American Horror Story is for FX, I hear. The series had been getting a lot of momentum just before the pandemic shut down Hollywood production in mid-March.

“The Politician” premieres this June on Netflix