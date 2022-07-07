After Public Demands For Change, NYC’s The Q Moves Forward

As the impact from the multitude of issues surrounding Hell’s Kitchen hotspot The Q continue to reverberate through New York City nightlife, former co-owner Frankie Sharp took to Instagram to pointedly state his own perspective on not just what lead to his unfortunately unceremonious departure from The Q, but to call out his previous business partners on the areas he alleges are painted publicly as incorrect. Sharp alleges that he departed The Q because he “spoke out” after repeatedly attempting to correct the myriad of issues he was seeing, as well as to clarify what he alleges to be the true reason owner Alan Picus was “terminated” (more on that later). Sharp also alleges that he had attempted to make Picus’ impact on the business clear to owner Bob Fluet a number of other times, receiving no response. Perhaps the most shocking part of Sharp’s statement was regarding the legal representation that Bob Fluet has allegedly hired. Fluet has retained the same law firm that represented convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and fallen former Fox News head Roger Ailes, among others. Near the close of his statement, Sharp said firmly “before you support Bob Fluet or his businesses, stop & consider who supports him & why”.

Response on Sharp’s latest public statement was once again, firm and swift. Notable names like Jake Shears (who is an investor in The Q) said “Love you, and behind you all the way with this Frankie” while New York City drag performer Logan Hardcore and artist Brian Kenny (as well as legions of others) all expressed their support. New York City “Mother of Manhattan Drag” Kizha Carr (who had already pulled the show Melanated out of Hush, which Bob Fluet also owns) Carr now stated emphatically that he is “ceasing all contact & all business relationship with Hush, The Q & Boxers”. Carr went on to say that “he can not be party to it ever again”.

As public outcry and a demand for action seemed to grow louder as the days went by, The Q released a lengthy public statement (courtesy of their newly minted Executive Director Luis Fernando, who had already given an extensive interview on the situation on the podcast BYLATINMEN). Fernando’s statement began with an expression of his own understanding of New York City nightlife’s shortcomings, and with a startling announcement; Alan Picus is no longer affiliated with The Q, with Fernando going on to say that he will “not be profiting from The Q any longer”.

Going on to indicate that ways that The Q will be launching the “Qommunity Center”, a space that will be free of charge for community non-profits. Additionally, Fernando announced the internal promotion of a new Community Manager at The Q (Madison Black), Weekly Staff Check-Ins & an Open Door Policy, as well as both Financial Contributions to local LGBTQIA non–profits, & a Community Town Hall (which New York City performer Neon Calypso had already started planning prior to this statement). Fernando ended his statement by stating firmly “To our Black, Brown, AAPI, Trans and Queer patrons; this is your space, and the future Q will leave no doubt to that”.

Cover Photo Courtesy-The Q Club (Facebook)

Follow The Q NYC on Instagram

Follow Frankie Sharp on Instagram

Follow Kizha Carr on Instagram